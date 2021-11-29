Save £200 on Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush with these Cyber Monday / Black Friday deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday electric toothbrush deals are coming thick and fast as the final hours of Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday tick away.

But there’s still time to make a mega saving with these late Cyber Monday and Black Friday electric toothbrush deals.

By now you’ve probably succumbed to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday coffee machine deals. Maybe you’ve taken advantage of the Cyber Monday perfume deals or been tempted by LookFantastic’s Cyber Monday Clinique deals. But if you have yet to commit to a new toothbrush, now is the time to sneak a final bargain past the Black Friday finish line with these last-minute Black Friday electric toothbrush deals.

Oral-B – that’s UK’s number one toothbrush brand – say the Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary iO Technology gives the best ever clean. That’s all thanks to revolutionary iO technology that creates that creates a gentle brushing experience for that clean, just-been-to-the-dentist feeling.

The Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush has the distinctive round brush head that you might associate with Oral-B electric toothbrushes, plus five smart modes so you can customise your brushing – choose from Daily Clean, Sensitive, Gum Care, Intense Clean or Whitening settings. Expect gentle micro-vibrations and 100% healthier gums within a week.

An interactive display also helps keep your teeth cleaning on track. It provides information about the different brushing modes and even a handy reminder when it’s time for a new brush head. Best of all, this electric toothbrush gives a friendly greeting when you power it on. And a smile – of course – when your pearly whites are officially well brushed.

And how about a bit of artificial intelligence to count among your toothbrush features? That’s the clever tech bit – the toothbrush recognizes your brushing style and offers guidance to make sure all your pearly whites are thoroughly cleaned.

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush deal:

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary iO Technology – £299.99 £99.99 (save £200) | Amazon

With AI and other clever gadgetry, this Oral-B toothbrush has five brushing modes and an interactive display to help ensure you brush accurately and thoroughly. This Black Friday electric toothbrush deal is a mega bargain. View Deal

The Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush scores a mighty 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Customers rave about its clever hi-tech features.

‘As a lover of all things technology, and one who isn’t a stranger to using electric toothbrushes, particularly from Oral B, I knew I had to have this one as soon as it came on the market,’ wrote one keen customer.

‘Far superior to the Oral B Genius 9000 which launched 4 years ago, this is far advanced in terms of accurate brushing times with a real timer that tracks every movement and different modes on the brush depending on which is right for you. I know it’s very expensive but anything that can improve your oral hygiene and make your teeth look nice is a bonus! You really feel like you’ve brushed your teeth properly as if you’ve been to the dentist. Money well spent!’

Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals:

If that’s not the toothbrush for you, there are several other Black Friday electric toothbrush deals on offer. And just enough time left to snap one up before the end of the discounts.

Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush Head – £89.99 £36.99 (Save £53) | Amazon

With three brushing modes and 360 ̊ gum pressure control to tell you when you’re brushing too hard, this stylish electric toothbrush removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Pretty in pink, it’s an ideal gift. View Deal