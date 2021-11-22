Save up to £100 off Fitbit Versa in these early Black Friday deals

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fitbit Black Friday deals are live and Amazon has swooped in early with one of the best discounts this year. They’re offering over £100 off the original Fitbit Versa 2 for a limited time only.

If you’re new to the smartwatch world, you really can’t go wrong with the Versa 2. It’s ideal for those wanting to improve their overall health as it shows real-time step count, heart rate and calorie burn, alongside detailed sleep statistics, so you’ll always know if you’re hit your goals for the day. While they might not have the power of a Garmin fitness tracker or an Apple Watch, the Versa 2 has many of the same features and (very importantly) doesn’t have the same hefty price point.

Black Friday Fitbit deals

Complete with all the details described above, these are the best deals on the Versa 2 Fitbit for Black Friday.

Fitbit Versa 2 in Black – £199 £99 (SAVE £100.99)

Track exercise and sleep stats all on one screen with the Versa 2, available with £100 off on Amazon right now. Available in a stylish Black, this is the colour for those who want their Fitbit to blend into the background. View on amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 in Pink – £199.99 £99 (SAVE £100)

As well as exercise stats, the Versa 2 allows you to call up news and weather reports onto your screen with the help of the in-built Alexa. Also in Pink, this colour is great for lovers of rose gold. View on amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 in Stone Grey – £199.99 £99 (SAVE £100)

Those looking for something a little more minimalist will love the smooth grey colour of this Fitbit. The Versa 2 also allows users to control playlists from Spotify and Deezer right from their wrist – perfect for those who like to exercise with music. View on amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 in Smoke Woven – £219.99 £137.39 (SAVE £82.60)

This watch doesn’t have the jaw-dropping £100 discount but with over £80 off, it’s still a bargain. It has a unique Smoke Woven strap colour and a traditional (but interchangeable) clock face. View on amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux – £199.99 £159.88 (SAVE £40.11)

Save just over £40 on this unique Bordeaux colourway. Great for those who love the rose gold of the pink but want a richer colour for the strap of their Versa 2 smartwatch. View on amazon

What’s the difference between Versa 2 and Versa 3?

The main difference between a Versa 2 and a Versa 3 is that the newer model has more fitness features, including on-board GPS and in-built breathing exercises.

However, the Versa 2 still has GPS capabilities but uses your phone’s GPS to receive it and transmits to the device.

All other fitness features are essentially the same on the two watches. Both have 24/7 heart rate tracking and the ability to monitor your step count throughout the day. Additionally, they both have over 20 workout modes – everything from the cross-trainer to rock climbing – and an auto-tracking feature, so you won’t lose your workout even if you forget to press ‘go’.

Both the Versa 2 and 3 also monitor your sleep and offer a report every day on how many hours of light, deep and REM sleep you had.

In terms of other aspects, such as appearance, they also look the same and come in very similar colours – including black and pink.