Molton Brown Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save up to 25% on Amazon and John Lewis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cyber Monday Molton Brown deals are a must-have if you’re thinking about shopping for the festive season.

Whether it’s for Mum, Dad, your favourite aunt, or a distant relative you only see once a year, a bottle of Molton Brown really is the ideal present. Available in either full-size 300ml bottles or in 100 and 50ml as part of a gift set, they smell incredible and leave the bathroom filled with a sophisticated scent long after the shower is finished.

No matter whether you’re a fan of the smokey Tobacco Absolute or a Fiery Pink Pepper, there’s loads of new deals on Molton Brown this Cyber Monday from Amazon. And if you’re still stuck for ideas after this, check out the other amazing discounts we’ve discovered – like incredible Clinique deals and Black Friday Urban Decay deals, with more than 40% off at LOOKFANTASTIC. There’s also a huge half price saving at Waterstones and Amazon with Black Friday book deals, for a limited time only.

Cyber Monday Molton Brown deals

These are the best deals on full-size (300ml) bottles of Molton Brown…