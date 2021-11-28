Black Friday Railcards: Get 50% off all Railcards with rare discount code

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A huge Black Friday Railcards discount is up for grabs right now, getting you 50% off any Railcard with a rare and generous discount code.

With Black Friday 2021 weekend in full swing and Cyber Monday about to begin, offering more epic discounts, there’s so many savings to be made. There’s so many coffee machine deals, ghd deals, Tefal air fryer deals, perfume deals, Waterstones book deals and so much more to be snapped up in the biggest saving event of the year.

But it’s not just kitchen gadgets, must-have tech and beauty favourites on offer. The Black Friday Railcard deal that’s live right now is a huge bargain and will continue saving you money for months to come.

Trainline 50% off all Digital Railcards

With Railcards usually priced at £30 per year, you can get your hands on any of Trainline’s digital Railcards for just £15. Save on off-peak train journeys for a whole year. Use the code RAILCARD50 at checkout. View Black Friday Railcards deals

If you want to get 50% off the price of a Railcard and save a third on train travel for a year, now is the time to invest.

Trainline is offering a half price discount on all seven of its digital Railcards, including the Two Together Railcard, the 16-25 Railcard, the 26-30 Railcard and the Senior Railcard.

In order to take advantage of the Black Friday Railcards deals, head to the Trainline website, select the Railcard you want and use the code RAILCARD50 at checkout.

Confirming that the special deal will run all the way up until December 17th, giving you the perfect opportunity to make savings on your festive journeys to visit friends and family this year, or even buy a Railcard as a gift for a loved one who loves hopping on the train to visit new destinations, Trainline said, “We are currently running a promotion for 50 per cent off Digital Railcards.

“This code is only valid for use on Trainline.com or the Trainline app.: