B&M is selling a children’s mud kitchen for under £50 – saving families hundreds of pounds

B&M is selling a children’s mud kitchen for under £50 – as one shopper admits it saves families hundreds of pounds.

The bargain retailer has been popular with its outdoor furniture range – giving shoppers everything they need for their gardens – from fire pits under £100 to the return of its popular sell-out egg chair.

And with the roadmap out of lockdown just around the corner, it’s the children’s turn to be spoiled in time for having their friends around in the garden when restrictions permit as B&M has stocked up on its own version of the popular mud kitchen craze.

The play equipment enables youngsters to play outdoors with their very own wooden kitchen where they can make mud pies and endless mess using mud, grass, water and more!

The playset, which was first made popular through Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch who bought a custom-made version for their sons Rex and Ronnie, measures 60 x 30 x 75cm includes chalkboard panels, a removable metal bowl for easy cleaning, utensils, and hanging hooks.

And this B&M version makes the piece much more affordable for many families than ones retailing elsewhere online which can cost in the region of £99.99 at Very.co.uk to over £400 at some bespoke companies.

One shopper shared the product on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Thought this was such a good barg(ain). normally these are hundreds! Looks cute’ (sic).

What’s also great is it comes flat pack so you can easily transport it home with your other shopping or hide it from the children as a surprise.

But if you’re looking to buy one for your little ones then you’d better hurry as the mud kitchens are only available to buy in-store so you will have to check your local branch for stock. If you do miss out on the B&M one, Argos is selling a chad valley mud kitchen for £50.

Alternatively, if you have older children looking to burn off extra energy then check out this 12ft trampoline which B&M is selling for a fraction of the price making it a right bouncy bargain!