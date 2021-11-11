We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Currys has slashed the price of the Dyson Cordless V11 vacuum to the lowest they’ve ever offered it for.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner and deals on Nutribullets, deals on KitchenAids and deals on so many more must-haves on the way, there are some early offers to snap up. Of course, Black Friday is perfect for early present-buying and getting your hands on the top Christmas toys for kids.

But it’s also the best time of year to snap up insane deals on gadgets and sought-after products for the adults in your life.

Right now, Currys is offering the Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for what they promise is the “lowest ever price”.

Right now you can save £150 on the iconic cordless Dyson. That’s right, the Cordless V11 is down from £599 to £449!

This vacuum removes dirt, effortlessly from any surface and is completely cordless meaning you can go all-around your house without having to struggle with tangled cables. Plus It has a 60 minute run time and a wall-mounted charge point!

It also has a handy LCD screen which tells you what power mode you’re on and how much time you have left before you need to recharge. It also reminds you to empty it and reports any blockages – how good is that?

The clever vacuum automatically changes speed depending on the floor surface, using Dynamic Load Sensor technology. This means it will suck up all the dust and dirt whether it’s on wood or carpet without you having to stop.

Dyson says the V11 is ideal for anyone with allergies as it “captures 99.97% of dust particles, even if they’re microscopic”.

The reviews for this Dyson are glowing and provide plenty of reason to treat yourself or a loved one to the epic cleaning gadget.

One happy shopper wrote, “Light, mobile, easy to dispose of dirt, hair doesn’t get caught in the brush. Vacuum cleaning is a pleasure now!”

Another penned, “Super handy and effective vacuum cleaner.”

And a third said, “It is amazing how much dust it picks up.”