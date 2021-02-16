We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has clearly been using the third UK lockdown to embrace her indoor style, rocking chilled but oh-so-stylish at home looks on the regular.

Fashion queen Holly regularly shares snaps from behind the scenes of ITV daytime telly, posing in her dressing room for her daily outfit of the day photo before going on air for This Morning.

And while Holly hasn’t had to deal with working from home with kids during the coronavirus pandemic, she’s certainly nailed her lockdown looks for her days off.

Holly is currently enjoying a half term break from This Morning, with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford returning to the show after being axed to cover for her and Phillip Schofield.

But fans haven’t missed out on her outfit pics as Holly has been sharing her M&S favourites on Instagram lately.

Holly teamed up with the high street favourite last year to release her very own edit and M&S posted a stunning photo of her sporting some gorgeous weekend attire.

‘The weekends are never long enough, but this is what our Sunday looks like. @hollywilloughby,’ a caption read beside a pic of Holly on the M&S account.

In the photo Holly, who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin, can be seen beaming on her bed with a khaki sweatshirt with forest green lettering saying ‘WEEKEND’.

Naturally, fans are obsessed with the casual piece and blown away by its affordable £20 price tag.

‘Ohh, another jumper I need! 💚,’ one commented.

‘Absolutely love this sweatshirt, beautiful colour and nice and cozy inside. Highly recommend,’ another M&S shopper wrote.

‘I have this and it’s so soft and comfy – love it 😍,’ agreed a third.