Christmas is now only two weeks away, yikes!

While some people will have already finished their present shopping, there’s still time to secure some big savings on lots of Christmas gifts if you’ve yet to complete your to-do list.

From the best Christmas gifts for mums to the top Christmas toys for 2020 that your little ones will love, we’ve got you covered with all the best deals in the lead up to the 25th of December. Looking for gifts for foodies? These Christmas food hampers are the perfect present.

When it comes to beauty one particular gift set has caught our eye this week, including the classic Lancôme Hypnôse mascara that’s Kate Middleton’s favourite, according to Town & Country. This particular mascara promises longer, more volumised and defined lashes – as a great mascara should.

With contents worth £37 but on sale for just £27 at Lookfantastic, this Lancôme gift set is better than 25% off right now. When you consider that the mascara alone is usually £27, essentially you’re getting the other two products for free. A real bargain!

Lancôme Hypnôse Classic Mascara Christmas Set

£27 (worth £37, save £10) – view now at Lookfantastic



What’s inside the Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara Christmas Set?

Lancôme Hypnôse Volume Mascara – full size

Lancôme Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover – 30ml

Lancôme Mini Crayon Khôl Eyeliner in Black – 0.7g

But the savings don’t stop there, as you can snap up different variations of the classic Hypnôse mascara set at Boots.

More Lancôme gift set deals

