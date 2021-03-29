We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Late night shopping after April 12 - which stores will be open until 10pm?

Late night shopping launches from 12th April as England embarks on the roadmap out of lockdown but which stores will be open until 10pm?

New laws introduced to help the high street recover post lockdown have been introduced to enable high street retailers to open late six nights a week but lockdown travel rules remain in place.

Over the last few months of lockdown part three, non-essential stores have remained closed following Coronavirus lockdown rules and as they prepare to open their doors once again to shoppers from 12th April, they will be able to avoid busy periods by offering shoppers the chance to shop later than usual.

As people from two different households can meet up outside, it’s just a few weeks until Primak, IKEA, Argos, Home Bargains, Zara and John Lewis are just some of the shops that can open earlier or later, after they have been given the go-ahead by the government to extend their usual opening hours post-lockdown.

Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, said extended opening hours from Monday to Saturday will help shoppers return to high streets safely when non-essential shops reopen. But it’s not just the evenings which stores can open later, they can also open their doors earlier too. Shops will be able to extend their opening hours from 7am to 10pm to help customers to avoid peak times and ease transport pressures, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government.

Announcing the temporary measures, Mr Jenrick said, “To support businesses to reopen and recover, I’ve extended measures to allow shops to stay open for longer. This is part of a package of support to help reopen our shops and high streets safely – backed by £56 million.”

He continued, “This will provide a much-needed boost for many businesses – protecting jobs, reducing pressure on public transport, and supporting people and communities to continue to visit their high streets safely and shop locally.”

Meanwhile, flexible working hours on construction sites will be extended, and the government will allow food deliveries to supermarkets over more time periods.

And it’s not just the retail industry that is being helped. Other measures to be implemented for the hospitality industry also included keeping the flexibility for pubs and restaurants to put up marquees to help increase the seating capacity in a Covid-secure way.