What does stay local mean? This is how far you can travel within the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From March 29, the ‘stay at home’ rules is being scrapped and instead, people are being urged to ‘stay local’ – but what does ‘stay local’ mean?

While international travel rules have been made stricter throughout the third lockdown, rules on travelling around the UK have always been tight. In the heat of the restrictions, there were even exercise rules that limited where and how far you could go for a workout.

The same advice on ‘staying local’ is now being extended to all situations, as the number of people who can meet outdoors is changing. But with confusion earlier in the year over what this entails in reality, people are once again asking what the advice to ‘stay local’ actually means.

What does stay local mean?

‘Staying local’ means remaining within the same village, town or part of a city where you normally live.

The government have never defined what this means in terms of milage or how far you can travel away from home but the Department of Health have said that “people should be sensible”.

“If you do leave home, you should stay local in the village, town or part of the city where you live – unless there is a justifiable reason not to do so.”

This advice seemed to conflict with that given by ministers in January, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted on a bike ride seven miles away from his home in another part of London. In response, Heath Secretary Matt Hancock was asked to clarify what the advice to ‘stay local’ meant.

“It is OK,” He said, “If you went for a long walk and ended up seven miles from home, that is OK, but you should stay local. It is OK to go for a long walk or a cycle ride or to exercise, but stay local.”

Under the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, from March 29 people will be allowed to meet up with six others or two households but have been told to ‘stay local’ where possible for all socialising.

Video of the Week

While long-distance travel is no longer illegal, it’s not encouraged under this new advice. However, people have been reminded that if there is a justifiable reason for travel, such as for work or education, then it’s allowed.

Overnight stays in lockdown are still prohibited as is visiting other people inside their homes. But support bubbles are still allowed to take place and people in the same support bubble don’t have to socially distance.