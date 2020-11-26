Marks & Spencer is offering 3 for 2 on kids clothing

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The past week has been a whirlwind of deals, but the savings haven’t stopped at Marks and Spencer!

It’s Black Friday and there are plenty of deals to be had!

Marks and Spencer is offering a 3 for 2 offer across children’s clothing – despite the fact the British retailer has said that it doesn’t participate in Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Instead, the British favourite says it prefers to offer great value throughout the year – and it’s safe to say there are some great bargains to get stuck into.

Clothes and toys are included in the M&S offer, but – because the deal isn’t in association with Black Friday or Cyber Monday – it’s unclear how long it will be running for. So best snap up these deals pronto.

In terms of clothing, the website boasts everything from everyday essentials to seasonal items. Plus, Marks and Spencer use cotton that’s sustainably sourced, which is an added plus.

The deal incorporates clothes for all ages, going from newborn up to 16 years. Most items are available in sizes for babies and children – just look to see which age range it specifies. Sizes are being snapped up, though, so don’t wait too long!

We’ve compiled some of our favourite pieces included in the deal, but there are plenty more to be found at Marks and Spencer online.

M&S 3 for 2 deals on kids clothing – at a glance:

Llama Print Dress 0-3 years – M&S | £7

Dinosaur Romper 0-3 years – M&S | £10

Camouflage Joggers – M&S | £10

Save Our Planet Tiger Top 2-7 years – M&S | £6

Dreamer T-shirt 6-16 years – M&S | £8

Animal Print leggings 6-16 years – M&S | £6

Cotton Llama Print Dress

Bring some sunshine into your child’s wardrobe with this beautifully bright llama dress in Russian gold. It’s made from soft and breathable cotton and has puffed shoulders. Available in sizes 0-3 years.

Cotton Dinosaur Romper

How cute is this? This cotton-rich romper not only has a charming design, it can be worn by boys and girls. Available in sizes from 0-3 years, it has popper fastening at the shoulders and legs for easy dressing and changing and a little pocket, because who doesn’t love pockets!

Cotton Save Our Planet Tiger Top

This unisex tiger top, with its ‘Save our planet’ slogan, will please eco-conscious children. Made from pure, breathable cotton, it comes in navy with a stroking tiger motif. Available in sizes 2-7 years.

Cotton Camouflage Joggers

These army-style joggers have a print that hides the dirt, ribbed ankle cuffs and a drawstring waist. The camouflage pattern never goes out of fashion and is popular with both boys and girls. Available in sizes 6-16 years.

Cotton Dreamer T-shirt

It’s hard not to be drawn to this eye-catching cotton tee. It can be worn by both boys and girls on its own or under a long-sleeved top. We love the ’80s style ‘Dreamer’ slogan across the front.

Animal Print leggings

Colourful and comfortable, these animal print leggings have an elasticated waist and added stretch for easy wear. Suitable for 6-16 year olds they’ll add a touch of brightness to your child’s outfit.