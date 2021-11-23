Black Friday Molton Brown deals are a must-have if you’ve started shopping for the festive season.
Whether it’s for Mum, Dad or a distant relative you only see once a year, a bottle of Molton Brown really is the perfect present. Available in either full-size 300ml bottles or in 100ml as part of a gift set, they smell incredible and leave the bathroom filled with a sophisticated scent long after the shower is over.
No matter whether you’re a fan of the smokey Tobacco Absolute or Fiery Pink Pepper, there’s loads of deals on Molton Brown this Black Friday from Amazon to help you through your shopping list. And if you’re still stuck, why not check out the other amazing Black Friday deals we’ve found? Like 20% off full-price with the best Pandora Black Friday deals and some amazing Black Friday Le Creuset deals.
- Molton Brown 300ml bottles – save 20% at John Lewis and up to 22% at Amazon
- Molton Brown gift sets – save 20% at John Lewis and up to 22% at Amazon
Black Friday Molton Brown deals
These are the best deals on full-size (300ml) bottles of Molton Brown…
Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb and Rose Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.60 (SAVE £4.40)
For a sweeter scent, this shower and bath gel is ideal. Composed of rhubarb extract, rose and zesty grapefruit, it’s a citrusy twist on a fruit-filled fragrance.
Molton Brown Russian Leather Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.20 (SAVE £4.80)
This rich scent is sleek and sophisticated, made up of Siberian pine, leather accord and black tea notes. Leaves a subtle scent for hours after your shower or bath.
Molton Brown Relaxing Ylang-Ylang Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.20 (SAVE £4.80)
Infused with ylang-ylang, cedarwood and yuan zhi extract, this gel includes properties to help promote a real sense of calm and relaxation.
Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.60 (SAVE £4.40)
Another iconic fragrance from Molton Brown, this Fiery Pink Pepper set is rich in antioxidants and has under notes of ginger and patchouli.
Molton Brown Eucalyptus Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.60 (SAVE £4.40)
A bold and exhilarating scent, this shower gel is infused with eucalyptus, fresh mint and cedarwood to awaken the senses and leave skin feeling fresh.
Molton Brown Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.20 (SAVE £4.80)
Those wishing for a moment by the sea will love this shower gel, complete with notes of Australian sea fennel, salted cypress, fig leaf, bergamot and violet leaf.
Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel –
£22£17.60 (SAVE £4.40)
Infused with black peppercorn, coriander and basil oil, this invigorating shower gel is a great way to spice up your shower routine.
Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb and Rose Single Candle –
£39£31.20 (SAVE £7.80)
For those wanting a scent long after the bath or shower is finished, go for this delicious rhubarb and rose single candle – now almost £10 off on Amazon.
Black Friday Molton Brown gift set deals
Ideal for putting in a stocking or for Secret Santa, take a look at these amazing gift set deals…
Molton Brown Floral and Spicy Bath & Shower Gel Set –
£55£44 (SAVE £11)
The perfect set for a Christmas stocking, this collection includes Fiery Pink Pepper, Jasmine and Sun Rose, Orange and Bergamot shower gels in the full-size 300ml bottles.
Molton Brown Stocking Filler Collection Bodycare Gift Set –
£38.40 £32 (SAVE £6.40)
This amazing gift set, complete with 10 50ml bottles, includes scents like Black Pepper, Pink Pepper, Neon Amber, Tobacco Absolute, and Jasmine & Sun Rose.
Molton Brown Floral and Marine Hand Wash Gift Set –
£35£27.07 (SAVE £7.93)
These 100ml hand wash bottles are perfect for holidays or filling a stocking. Includes key scents like Heavenly Gingerlily, Orange & Bergamot and Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel.
Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Hand Wash Gift Set –
£40£32 (SAVE £8)
This cult classic hand wash and lotion gift set is full of a zesty orange, mandarin and neroli scent. Its sunny hue is ideal for brightening any kitchen or bathroom area.
Molton Brown Festive Bauble Gift Set –
£35£28 (SAVE £7)
The ideal stocking-filler, this Molton Brown Gift Set includes small bauble-sized, festive fragrances such as Muddled Plum.
Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Fragrance Set –
£26.88 £22.40 (SAVE £4.48)
This set is complete with two x 100ml bottles of Re-Charge Black Pepper scent and an eau de toilette. This smokey fragrance is a festive delight.
Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Fragrance Gift Set –
£28£22.80 (SAVE £5.60)
Create a bathing routine with this exciting Fiery Pink Pepper collection. Complete with two 100ml bottles and a sample of the eau de toilette, it’s another great stocking filler.
Happy shopping!