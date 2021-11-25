Save up to 40% on the iconic Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette with this incredible Black Friday deal

There’s an incredible 40% off the Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette right now on LOOKFANTASTIC, just one of the brand’s amazing Black Friday deals.
Founded in 1996, Urban Decay has become a cult favourite over the years. With their bright colour options, unique shade names (everything from Dirty Talk to Angel Fire) and long-lasting textures, they’re a must-have in the makeup sets of those who love to make a bold statement with their look. And while they’re certainly an investment buy normally, coming in at about £50 full price, in this year’s Black Friday sale we’ve spotted that LOOKFANTASTIC has an impressive 40% off Urban Decay palettes.
So whether you’re shopping for a payday treat for yourself or a stocking-filler for a loved one, these palettes are a sure winner this holiday season. And if you’re looking for more amazing discounts on beauty, check out the great Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals, perfect for the countdown to Christmas. For bath and body, take a look at the incredible Black Friday Molton Brown deals now on offer from Amazon and John Lewis.
Black Friday Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette deal
Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette – £43 £25.80 (SAVE £17.20)
The 12 colours of this palette showcase a great selection of golden neutrals including matte, metallic and shimmering shades. All inspired by the natural colours of honey with names like Swarm, Keeper and Hive, these hues have a velvety texture for easy application and long-lasting wear.
Now 40% off, this is one of the newest additions to Urban Decay’s Naked series. While other palettes have given strong red and orange shades, this one focuses more on the lighter, yellower colours. Perfect for the upcoming party season, there are multiple shades of pure glittering gold which can be layered over the top of the pigmented matte lighter and darker hues.
More Black Friday Urban Decay palette deals:
Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette –
£45 £36 (SAVE £9)
Full of strong metallic shades, this Urban Decay Naked palette is inspired by the future of technology and space. Each of the 12 buildable shades has either a satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter or duo-chrome finish. And the velvety formulas are full of pigment for stand-out colour with every wear.
Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette –
£43 £25.80 (SAVE £17.20)
There are 20 bright and bold shades in this Urban Decay palette. Inspired by adventure, there’s everything from smokey purple hues to a deep emerald satin. Plus, more subtle shades like a deep brown and burnt orange colour.
Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette –
£39 £23.40 (SAVE £15.60)
Save almost £16 on this iconic Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, complete with 12 shimmering shades. There are creamy mattes like Boundaries and Bucked and gleaming glitters like Angel Fire and Barely Baked.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette –
£43 £25.80 (SAVE £17.20)
With shades called Sauce, Ashes and Scorched, this is certainly not a low-key palette. One for those who like their colours bold and love creating the perfect smokey eye. Rich in colour, strong staying power and amazing blending, this set is the perfect Christmas gift.
Along with all these amazing palette deals, LOOKFANTASTIC also has up to 40% off other Urban Decay products (like the Eyeshadow Primer Potion) along with other major savings.
- Clinique deals – up to 40% off all skincare and makeup, including gift sets
- Liz Earle deals – save up to 20% on kits and individual products
- MAC makeup deals – take up to 20% off the whole range
- La Roche-Posay deals – save up to 33% on skincare
But best get shopping as these deals are only on offer for a limited time only!