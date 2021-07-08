We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons has launched the ultimate Tennis Treats box just in time to enjoy the Wimbledon final, with everything from strawberries and cream to Pimms!



Morrisons have an incredible range of food boxes to choose from, from special occasion boxes to bundles for nights in. There’s the mega BBQ box, the Aperol spritz box, and even a Big Match Bundle, perfect for Euro fans ahead of Sunday’s England v Italy final.

Now Morrisons have launched the Tennis Treats box, the ultimate treat for Wimbledon.

Did somebody say Pimms? The Tennis Treats box comes with everything you need to make the perfect Pimms, including mint, cucumber, orange, lemonade, and Pimms liqueur of course!

You also get all the iconic British essentials like strawberries and creams, sea salted crisps, and a bottle of orange Robinsons square. You also get a free branded Robinsons water bottle and a tournament chart of the games! All of this can be yours for just £28.

The Tennis Treats Box

The ultimate box of goodies to enjoy the Wimbledon final. It includes strawberries and clotted cream and everything to make the perfect pitcher of Pimms. View Deal

Best of all the box can be delivered straight to your door, and just in time to enjoy the Wimbledon 2021 final this weekend in style, delivery included. Nothing says summer like Wimbledon, strawberries and cream, and a big glass of fruity Pimms.

What’s in the Morrisons Tennis Treats Box?

Morrisons Strawberries 350g

Rodda’s Classic Cornish Clotted Cream 227g

Robinsons Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1L

Robinsons Crushed Lime & Mint Fruit Cordial 500ml

Pimms No. 1 Original 70cl

Morrisons Diet Lemonade 2L

Morrisons Fresh Mint 30g

Morrisons The Best Sea Salted Crisps 150g

Morrisons Cucumber

Morrisons Orange

All you need to do is sit back, relax and watch the big games, completely hassle-free. You can even invite friends and family over for a viewing party knowing all the snacks and drinks are catered for.

Even if you’re not a tennis fan, this box is also perfect for a picnic or a garden party! You can never go wrong with Pimms, snacks and a summer get-together.