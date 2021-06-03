We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling a Friends themed meal deal to mark the reunion and it even includes the Joey Special

If you’re still feeling emotional and nostalgic from watching Friends: The Reunion, M&S is selling a Friends-themed ‘meal deal’ that is perfect for any post-lockdown gatherings.

Millions of Friends fans tuned in to watch the cast reunite for the first time in 20 years, to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, and if you haven’t watched it yet, here’s how you can watch the Friends: The Reunion with a free trial on Now TV.

And while you’re getting your TV sets ready, why not pick up a Friends feast from M&S. Among the nostalgic dishes you can pick up from their extensive food menu include the ‘Joey Special’ – the incredible dine-in meal deal includes two stonebaked pizzas and two tasty sides for just £10.

Simply pop along to your local M&S store – but first, check which M&S stores are closing in 2021 – and fill up your trolly.

What Pizza flavours are included in the M&S Friends ‘Joey Special meal deal’?

Magnificently meaty pizza

Cheese and tomato pizza (V)

BBQ chicken pizza

Very veggie pizza (V)

Pepperoni pizza

Mixed pizza slices

Cheese and ham pizza

Garlic mushroom and spinach pizza (V)

Feta and onion pizza (V)

Made without Margherita pizza

Plant Kitchen three cheese pizza (Ve)

What sides and desserts are included in the meal deal?

Chicken munchies

Mac and cheese bites (V)

Mozzarella sticks (V)

Dirty fries

Garlic doughballs (V)

Crispy mushrooms (V)

Garlic mushrooms (V)

Cheesy garlic bites (V)

Loaded potato skins

Onion rings (V)

Sticky BBQ chicken wings

Coleslaw and pot salad (V)

Frites (V)

Sweet and crunchy salad (V)

Plant Kitchen dirty fries (Ve)

Chocolate cheesecake wedge (V)

Lemon and mascarpone cheesecake wedge (V)

The feast also features Our Best Ever Trifle (£5), which M&S claims is “even better than Rachel’s” and it’s made with layers of delicious raspberry and strawberry compote, creamy vanilla custard, light sponge, and whipped British cream.

Its initial filming sparked reports of a Jennifer Aniston baby bombshell, that was later denied by her representatives. But one thing that is certain is when you watch the hotly anticipated Friends Reunion, you need to tuck into plenty of treats.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPXm7FFhFof/

If you’re looking for other friend-themed snacks the posh supermarket is selling All Butter Double Belgian Chocolate Chunk Cookies (£1.50) – also known as Phoebe’s grandma’s famous cookies. And these M&S rich butter cookies are filled with Belgian dark and milk chocolate chunks and topped with milk chocolate. Yum!

Any friends reunion wouldn’t be complete without Foam Lobsters – in tribute to the classic moment Phoebe tells Ross that he and Rachel are going to be together because she’s his lobster.

And not forgetting the foam ‘Marcel’ Monkeys and Bananas (50p per pack) in tribute to Ross’ cheeky companion.

All these snacks are perfect for sharing with your favourite Friends fans while you watch The One Where They Get Back Together.

You’d better add tissues to your shopping list – we’re not crying, you are!