M&S has launched a polka dot dress that looks like Zara's most iconic spotty frock that went viral a couple of summers back.

With summer just around the corner and the lockdown roadmap well underway, we’re all planning our pub garden meet ups, barbecues and outdoor get togethers.

And M&S is on hand to sort our summer wardrobes.

Not only have M&S brought us the perfect summer drinks from hard seltzers to heavenly flavoured gin martinis, they’ve provided us with the most dreamy summer dress that looks just like THAT iconic polka dot one from Zara.

The midi number is white and covered in chic black polka dots. It has an oversized collar, puffed sleeved and feature buttons all the way down. It’s an airy, light material that is ideal for those hot picnic days. It’s also perfect to pair with Holly Willoughby’s favourite M&S wedges.

The dress can be yours for just £45 and will be flattering on all, and best of all it can be dressed up and dressed down. Shoppers have been loving it and comparing it to Zara’s polka dot frock that went so viral it had its own Instagram account.

Polka Dot Collared Midi Dress

M&S posted a sneak peek at the dress, they captioned the Instagram post ‘We’ll find any excuse to wear this polka-dot shirt dress, and if the sun won’t shine we’ll just find the perfect sunshine yellow doorway ☀️📸.’

One user commented, ‘Looks beautiful 😍’

Another wrote, ‘So pretty love polka dots at the min 😍😍😍😍’

And a third said it reminded her of a popular Zara dress ‘This reminds me a lot of “the” Zara dress that everyone wore in 2019.’

The shirt style dress comes in regular and long length so you can pick a size that will give you the perfect ‘midi’ dress look.

M&S’s whole summer dress collection is exactly what we had in mind this summer, from bold prints to pastel florals. They even have a slight variation of the fan favourite polka dot midi dress, but with a v neckline instead, part of the M&S x Ghost collection.

Polka Dot V-Neck Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

The dress has an empire line style, a flattering silhouette and short angel sleeves. A perfect alternative if you’re not a fan of puff sleeves.