Ninja Black Friday deal on 3-in-1 Food Processor with £71 off up for grabs NOW

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all cooking fans! The Ninja 3-in-1 food processor has had its price slashed by £71 in Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.

Besides Christmas, Black Friday has to be one of the most exciting times of the year, where you can find all your favorite gadgets and brands at all-time low prices.

The Ninja 3-in-1 food processor is down from £199.99 to just £128.99 – that’s a saving of £71! This is one of the best Black Friday Ninja deals offers around – and one of the top Black Friday blender deals you can find!

The Ninja comes with three different attachments; a food processor, a multi-serve blender, and a personal blender. It’s powered by a 1200W motor and has precision-engineered blades that are built to last, made from durable, high-quality stainless steel.

It blends everything from nuts to vegetables! Meaning the cooking possibilities are endless, you can use it to make soups, fruity smoothies, and even for baking.

Right now you can also find incredible Black Friday Le Creuset deals, Black Friday KitchenAid deals, and even Black Friday Pandora deals.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ – £199.99 £128.99 | Amazon

You save £71 on this early Black Friday deal! This is an absolute life-changer in the kitchen. The Ninja comes with three attachments, a food processor, a multi-serve blender, and a single-serve blender for all your cooking needs! You can prepare meals, drinks, and even blend up ice! It’s easy to use, with simple controls, manual settings, and lots of different speed and blending functions – plus the parts are dishwasher-safe! View Deal

If you’re not already sold, just wait until you hear the reviews. One shopper said, ‘Love my ninja, it’s actually the best thing in my kitchen. I love the presets, they do exactly what they say, it can handle anything’

Another said, ‘best food processor I have ever bought. So multifunctional I love all the range of programs. Money very well spent.’

And a third said, ‘This is now the most prized possession I own. I use it just about every day, if not twice a day, and it works like a charm!’

This 3-in-1 processor is the perfect thing to have in time for Christmas cooking, or to buy as a gift for any cooking-lover!