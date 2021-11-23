We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday weekend is just days away and Amazon is already launching epic early price drops, including a big discount on a massive bulk box of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Peanut butter and chocolate go together like a dream and fans of the sweet and savoury combination will know there’s nothing like the taste of Reese’s during the festive season.

Right now you can snap up a giant bulk box of 36 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, priced slashed from £21.60 to just £15.99, thanks to Black Friday 2021 deals.

Amazon is also running a special early Black Friday offer on a HUGE 1kg Lindt Truffles sharer bag, so this really is the best time to stash up on Christmas chocolate to give as gifts, put in Christmas Eve boxes and Christmas chocolate hampers or just to share out around the tree on December 25th.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups 36 Bulk Box, Was £21.60 Now £15.99 – Amazon

A huge box of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is on sale for Black Friday so you can stock up your chocolate stash ahead of Christmas. View Deal at Amazon

Stock up on this bulk pack of Peanut Butter Cups before the promotion expires in seven days so you’ll always have them on hand when your Reese’s cravings hit.

But if you need any more convincing, shoppers have left plenty of shining reviews.

“Can’t quite believe I got these for such a good price, they’re for stocking fillers just as long as I don’t eat them all before Christmas,” one wrote.

“What’s not to love about peanut butter cups, and when they are on offer – it’s really a simple choice for me,” another chocoholic penned.