Save 38% on this HUGE 1kg bag of Lindt chocolate truffles in time for Christmas

Chocaholics assemble! Amazon have slashed the price on these HUGE 1kg Lindt Truffles Sharer Bags exclusively for their early Black Friday sale.

We Brits love ourselves some Lindt chocolate. Creamy, smooth and oozing with bold chocolate flavour – it’s considered one of the best chocolate advent calendars for Christmas year after year. Then there’s of course their best-selling truffles that prove just as popular for indulging in around the festive season.

Luckily for us Lindt lovers, Amazon have unveiled an incredible early deal on the chocolates for Black Friday 2021 – giving shoppers the chance to stock up on a whole kilo of those tasty truffles for under £15. Originally priced at £21.59, the Lindt Truffles Sharer Bags now boast a 38% saving that’s well worth investing in over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Helping you to get all stocked up in time for plenty of chocolate-eating opportunities during Christmas 2021.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Bag – £21.59 £13.49 | AMAZON

You can’t go wrong with the original milk chocolate Lindt truffles. And this 80 choc bag is now available at Amazon for just £13.49. Saving you a very sweet £8.10 – that’s 38% off – in total. View Deal

Lindt Lindor Mixed Assortment Truffles Bag – £21.59 £13.49 | AMAZON

Lindor lovers can get a great saving on this assorted 1kg truffle sharer bag. It’s filled with milk, white and dark chocolate truffles. Plus their tasty hazelnut treats too. An absolute steal that’s available at under £15. View Deal

The master Chocolatier has been a firm favourite amongst mums, dads, kiddies and grandparents too since it was founded in 1845. With people of all ages unable to resist their famous truffles with their indulgent smooth filling.

Pick up one of these 1kg bags as a surprise treat to tuck into during the Christmas Eve and Boxing Day feasting. Or put a smile on your collegues’ faces by bringing a bag (or two) into the office during the festive season.

And if you need further encouragement – the reviews speak for themselves:

“Regular Lindt chocolate lovers will know these chocolates are amazing. Put one in your mouth and just let it melt,” wrote one 5-star Amazon reviewer. “Bought the big 1KG bag as a gift but ended up keeping it myself. Everyone in my house loves these so will last a good few weeks as we eat them sparingly to enjoy the taste for longer.”

Another satisfied shopper took advantage of the deal during a previous Black Friday sale and wasn’t disappointed with her purchase either:

“Oh my!! What an absolute STEAL 80 chocs at £13.99.( BLACK FRIDAY price) These chocolates are divine, smooth & creamy. I bought these as a gift, maybe I’ll keep them for myself.”

