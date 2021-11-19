The Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have already begun so if you want to treat your game-loving friends and family then check out our pick of the best savings out there.
With Black Friday almost upon us, the discounts on everything from the top Christmas toys for the little ones in your life, to the best Black Friday perfume deals. But if you’re still on the look-out for the perfect festive gift for the gamers amongst your friends and family, or just fancy treating yourself, then the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals could see you save yourself some money on this iconic product.
Nintendo has been found to be one of the most popular toys of 2021 ahead of Christmas and has consistently been viewed as the ultimate gaming must-have since the first console came out in 1983. Now you can bag yourself a Nintendo Switch as well as games with early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.
Early Black Friday Nintendo deals 2021 at a glance:
- Nintendo Switch Grey – £20 off at Currys.
- Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £20 off at Very
- Nintendo Switch Neon Console with RingFit Adventure – £20 off at Very
- Nintendo SwitchNeon 1.1 Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £20 off at Very
- Nintendo SwitchSwitch Oled White & Metroid Dread – £10 at Very.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition – 34% off at Amazon.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 25% off at Amazon.
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Grey –
£279.00 – £259.00 – SAVE £20
Coming in two stylish colours, the Nintendo Switch provides portable gaming fun, with twin Joy-Con controllers, 6.2″ screen and 32GB of internal memory.
Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe –
£359.99 – £339.99 – SAVE £20
Featuring the Neon Console as well as Animal Crossing New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there are hours of fun ahead of you with this classic bundle. Head to Currys to pick up this sleek console with a choice of two colour options – a fun neon red and blue and sleek silver grey.
Nintendo Switch Neon Console with RingFit Adventure –
£335.99 – £315.99 – SAVE £20
Not only does this deal cover the vibrant neon Nintendo Switch itself, but it also includes RingFit Adventure. Using the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories you can turn real-world movements into in-game actions.
With these Black Friday Nintendo Switch discounts you can give yourself, your friends or family hours of gaming fun. Simply connect the HDMI cable to your TV to enjoy the traditional console gaming experience. OR else use the stand attached to the back of the device to prop up the console and play to your heart’s content on its built-in screen.
And if you have to leave the house, never fear! Gamers can attach the twin Joy-Con controllers and use the 6.2″ screen instead. You can even link your console to someone else’s to get the most out of the multi-player experience, or connect to the internet to play with other gamers across the world.
With the Very bundles, you can also enjoy playing everything from Animal Crossing to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and RingFit, all accompanying the stylish console.
So whether you’re looking to invest in just the classic console or splash out on some brilliant games, the early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have you covered. Will you be checking any of them out?