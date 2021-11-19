We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have already begun so if you want to treat your game-loving friends and family then check out our pick of the best savings out there.

With Black Friday almost upon us, the discounts on everything from the top Christmas toys for the little ones in your life, to the best Black Friday perfume deals. But if you’re still on the look-out for the perfect festive gift for the gamers amongst your friends and family, or just fancy treating yourself, then the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals could see you save yourself some money on this iconic product.

Nintendo has been found to be one of the most popular toys of 2021 ahead of Christmas and has consistently been viewed as the ultimate gaming must-have since the first console came out in 1983. Now you can bag yourself a Nintendo Switch as well as games with early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Early Black Friday Nintendo deals 2021 at a glance:

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals