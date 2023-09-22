LEGO discount codes for September 2023 and how to find LEGO promo codes

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for LEGO discount codes, it's well worth it. LEGO is a long-standing favourite for parents; the kids love it and it can be a great way of getting them off-screen and learning. The multi-coloured bricks are a great example of a STEM toy – helping kids learn about science, technology, engineering and maths – and they regularly feature in round ups of the best toys. In fact, when LEGO was invented, its Danish founder, Ole Kirk Christiansen, created the name LEGO by taking the first letters from the phrase ‘Leg Godt’ which means ‘play well’ in his native language.

LEGO is so popular that National Geographic claims that there are currently a whopping 80 bricks for every person on earth and last year alone, 340 million Minifigures were produced. During the Christmas period, 28 sets are sold every second and total 220 million around the world, each year.

But the catch for parents is that LEGO is pretty expensive – especially if you’re after a set linked to a franchise like Star Wars, Batman or Harry Potter (although we did find some great cheap LEGO sets). A Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set, for example currently sells for £149.99 direct from Lego.com . Even a small Batmobile will set you back £24.99.

There are, however, ways to get new LEGO sets for less, if you know where to look.

LEGO discount codes and promos for September 2023

Get 20% off LEGO by joining My John Lewis loyalty scheme New and existing members of the John Lewis loyalty programme, My John Lewis, can get discounts of 20% across its LEGO range. The offer includes Star Wars LEGO and Harry Potter as well as the popular City, Ninjago and Friends sets.

Save on LEGO at Smyths Toys Smyths Toys is offering impressive discounts on Lego Technics sets . The 2022 Ford GT set has been reduced by 25% to £77.99 while the Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger Car model is down 30% to £71.99.

Get up to 30% off older LEGO sets at the LEGO outlet Offers include the 4x4 Mercedes Benz Zetros Trial Truck which is reduced by 30% to £199.49. For Harry Potter fans the Hungarian Horntail dragon is reduced by 20% to £35.99.

Save 30% on the Around the World set at LEGO.com For fans of ‘Classic’ Lego (for creative free play), the Around the World set has 30% off and is now available for £31.49. The set includes 950 pieces including basic and specialist bricks as well as 15 travel and animal inspired build ideas.

Save 30% on Super Mario sets at LEGO.com There are also discounts of 30% on interactive Super Mario sets. The Big Bad Island Expansion set is down to £27.99 while Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge is now £41.99. (Note the starter sets are not included in this offer).

Free gift when you spend £70 or more on LEGO.com with this Groupon code Groupon is offering an exclusive free gift when you spend £70 or more on LEGO with this discount code.

30% off best selling LEGO sets + £20 gift card when you spend £130 or more on LEGO.com Groupon is also offering 30% off selected best-selling sets as well as a £20 gift card when you spend more than £130.

Order LEGO advent calendars on LEGO.com If you can’t risk missing out on Star Wars or Harry Potter Lego advent calendars, you can order them now from £29.99 on Lego.com.

Get free delivery on all orders over £50 at LEGO.com Free standard delivery on all orders over £50 - discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Free £10 Deliveroo voucher on LEGO.com orders over £75 from MyVoucherCodes This one might not get you money off your LEGO purchase, but it will give you a discount on a takeaway – get a free £10 Deliveroo voucher on orders over £75 from LEGO.com thanks to MyVoucherCodes

Free LEGO Life magazine for kids aged 5-9 LEGO lovers aged between five and nine can get a free LEGO Life magazine through the letterbox, four times a year, by signing up here.



How do I find a LEGO promo code?

Before you buy any LEGO, it’s always a good idea to look for any promotional offers and voucher codes that can knock some money off your purchase. But to save you the hassle, you can also bookmark this page which we’ll keep updated with the latest LEGO promos and voucher codes.

You won't always need a LEGO promo code to get money off, in many cases you will be directed to the sale section of a retailers website when you can shop discounted LEGO. But it worthwhile doing a quick Google before you shop to see if any voucher codes sites, like Groupon or MyVoucherCodes have any exclusive offers that you can snap up

If you’re a regular LEGO shopper, it’s also worth signing up to the Lego Insiders loyalty programme. You’ll earn points every time you shop which can be redeemed for free LEGO. As an Insiders member you will also get exclusive, member-only discount codes and regular promotions. Watch out for double-point offers and you can also boost your points by taking part in surveys, quizzes or visiting LEGO’s Facebook page.

If you're soon starting your Christmas shopping, then make sure you take a look at the top Christmas toys and the best chocolate advent calendars to start the festive season on the right foot.