We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s a whopping £65 off the Tassimo by Bosch HAPPY Pod Coffee Machine in this Cyber Monday deal.

It’s Cyber Monday and that means bargains aplenty so it’s a great time to get your Christmas shopping ticked off the to-do list.

Throughout today you’ll find a host of bargains incuding Cyber Monday Kitchenaid deals and Cyber Monday Ninja deals plus there are some cracking Cyber Monday coffee machine deals up for grabs, with 70% off the Nespresso Vertuo and £170 off the Nespresso Cretista Plus.

Tassimo by Bosch HAPPY Pod Coffee Machine – £105.99 (SAVE £65) £39.99 | Argos

Ensure the perfect delicious hot drink every time with this sleek pod coffee machine. It makes a variety of hot drinks at the touch of a button and is compatible with Tassimo T Disc coffee pods, which are recyclable. View Deal

The Tassimo by Bosch HAPPY Pod Coffee Machine is currently listed for sale by Tassimo at £105.99 with the price slashed to £39.99, saving you a rather lovely £65 – and you can snap one up at Argos now for that bargain price.

You can make espresso, cappuccino, latte, and latte macchiato in the Tassimo HAPPY Pod Coffee Machine and it’s compatible with Tassimo T Discs – and the pods are recyclable. It has a clever one-touch feature so you can literally prepare your favourite delicious hot drinks at the touch of a button. You don’t even have to wait for the water to heat up, thanks to flow heater technology.

With a water capacity of 0.7 litres and 3.3 bar pump pressure, this coffee machine is all you need to enjoy your favourite festive drinks without even leaving the house.

But our favourite feature has to be the adjustable cup stand. Now you can use your favourite giant mug in your coffee machine!

It’s an appliance that will look fabulously stylish in your kitchen too, thanks to its premium look with brushed stainless steel finish. No-one would ever think it’s a bargain gadget.

In reviews, 97% of shoppers would recommend the Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine, scoring it 4.8 out of 5 stars in 1,400 reviews.

One happy coffee drinker wrote:

‘Just bought this, what a fab machine. It’s small enough to fit in any kitchen, easy to use and so far I’m happy with it. Makes great drinks and there so many variety pods you can get.’

So if you’ve been wondering about treating yourself to a coffee machine or even thinking of snapping one up for a friend as a Christmas present, now is your chance.

And while you’re Christmas shopping, take a look at the latest Cyber Monday Pandora deals as well these brilliant Cyber Monday perfume deals that are still going strong.