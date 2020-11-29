We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday has landed at TK Maxx and there are so many discounts to be had on designer pieces.

The TK Maxx Black Friday sale is the place to shop if you’re a sucker for designer bargains and the Black Friday reductions on the beloved retailer’s website are unmissable.

With price slashes on the likes of bags, purses, shoes and more from big name brands, there’s never been a better time to snap up some affordable designer treats.

TK Maxx Black Friday: DKNY Black Leather Purse

A sleek leather DKNY purse with a stud and zip fastening, ten card slots and chic gold DKNY lettering.

It’s been slashed from £88 to an incredible £29.99 for Black Friday!

TK Maxx Black Friday: DKNY Orange Bryant Zip Around Purse

For those who prefer a bolder pop of colour when it comes to accessories, this vibrant orange DKNY piece is ideal.

It’s been price slashed by £68 for Black Friday, taking the price down to an affordable £29.99.

TK Maxx Black Friday: Celine Monochrome Leather Cross Body Bag

A huge saving to be had on this Celine two-toned, quilted leather bag.

The cross body piece features a gold tone chain strap and classic gold hardware.

Now you can bag it with £1,230 off – totally unmissable!

TK Maxx Black Friday: Laura Ashley Black Reptile Effect Clutch Bag

A mock crock clutch bag by Laura Ashley with an option to wear with a stunning gold toned chain.

It’s less than £20 now with £22 off – a total bargain for a piece you’re bound to get plenty of use out of.

TK Maxx Black Friday: Coach Black Small Double Zip Wristlet Purse

Save £35 on this classic, black and gold Coach purse with a wrist strap and two zip fastened compartments.

Perfect for upgrading your everyday purse ahead of 2021.

TK Maxx Black Friday: Kate Spade Black Tortoiseshell Round Sunglasses

Prepare for bright winter sun and summer days to come with this epic reduction on stylish Kate Spade sunglasses.

Down a staggering £125 to just £24.99 this Black Friday at TK Maxx.

TK Maxx Black Friday: Giorgio Armani Silver Tone & Black Aviator Sunglasses

Giorgio Armani aviator style shades with silver tone framing and classic branding on the arms.

They come with a handy Giorgio Armani branded storage case and are available to buy for £79.99 instead of £197 thanks to Black Friday.

TK Maxx Black Friday: Burberry Brown Havana Half Frame Square Sunglasses

A stunning accessory from classic British brand Burberry, priced down to just £69.99 instead of £185.

With faux tortoise shell frames, gold tone trimming and square lenses, these sunnies are seriously versatile and wearable all year round – not to mention an insane bargain!

There’s countless deals to be had at TK Maxx with price cuts on designer goodies, so we recommend browsing the website to discover so many more.

