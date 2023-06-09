We got an exclusive sneak peek at British rapper Tinie Tempah's baby gear collab with Silver Cross

UK rapper Tinie Tempah might not be the first name you think of when it comes to baby gear but he's just launched a collection of travel-friendly baby gear in a collab with prestigious nursery brand, Silver Cross.

We thought we'd got the wrong memo when Silver Cross invited us along to a champagne reception for a very special first look at a limited edition range of baby gear designed by Tinie himself. But nope, the MOBO award-winner and dad of two has turned his talented hand to designing prams, car seats, and travel cots.

New mum and Goodto editor, Anna Bailey, was persuaded out of maternity leave with her baby daughter, Freddie, to pop along to the launch of Rise By Tinie - and she even challenged Tinie to try collapsing his stroller whilst holding her in his arms. Did he succeed? You'll have to watch our video (coming soon...) to find out.

(Image credit: Rise by Tinie)

Combining luxe styling with practical functionality to reflect the needs of the modern parent, the Rise By Tinie range features three items - a stroller, a car seat, and a travel cot - with 300 ‘signature’ pieces exclusively available to buy at John Lewis now. Each of the 300 pieces features Tinie’s signature integrated into the design and comes with a signed photograph. And for every signature piece sold, Silver Cross and Tinie will donate an essential baby product to a family in need via charity partner Baby Basics.

(Image credit: Rise by Tinie)

Silver Cross Rise by Tinie Stroller, £695 | John Lewis

The Rise stroller combines futuristic details with innovative technology, including a one-lock magnetic buckle and auto-fold feature so you can collapse it easily whilst holding your baby - we made Tinie prove it! Compact and portable with an interior made of breathable mesh and organic bamboo, it's finished with diamond cut effect alloys and brushed titanium touches and comes kitted out with a quilted seat liner, puffer-style footmuff, fur-lined hand warmer, puffer-style bumper cover, rain cover, and sun shield.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

(Image credit: Rise by Tinie)

Rise Travel Cot, £495 | John Lewis

A limited edition, one-pop travel cot, co-sleeper, and playpen, the Rise Travel Cot is designed for both globe-trotters and staycationers and is super lightweight and portable, plus it comes with a fold-up mattress, monogrammed sheets, and, of course, a fashion-forward, element-proof travel case.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

(Image credit: Rise by Tinie)

Rise Motion car seat, £550 | John Lewis

This 360° rotating car seat is suitable for children from 0-12 years and features sleek leatherette and sustainable bamboo finishes, together with a brushed titanium shell and dynamic 'pops' of the collection’s signature, stylish green colour.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

A post shared by Silver Cross (@silvercrossuk) A photo posted by on

Designed by Tinie himself and inspired by his own experiences as a dad, the collection is billed by Silver Cross as 'super functional' but with a high-end, luxury look and feel, underpinned by the brand's commitment to sustainability and responsibility.

Sharing the story behind the Silver Cross collection, Tinie said: “I wanted to focus on the design and luxury element of the products - I’ve always wondered as a dad why there hasn’t really been a pram, travel cot, or car seat with a more unisex aesthetic that will appeal to men just as much as women.”

Since becoming a dad in 2018, Tinie says he has sought to make the world a better place for his children in any way he can. “The minute my child entered the world I started thinking about how it could be a better world for her. I know I can’t do everything, but anything small that I can do is hugely important to me.”

The Rise by Tinie collection is built to last using sustainable fabrics and materials such as organic bamboo. Each product uses fabric made from recycled plastic bottles, with up to 73 bottles used in every piece, and each product comes in plastic-free, fully recyclable packaging.

David Abbott, Director of Marketing at Silver Cross, comments: “We are thrilled to be launching this unique collection with Tinie, and this collaboration feels incredibly organic. We felt like his vision to create a simple, innovative product that doesn’t sacrifice on style, really complemented ours as a brand.”

The Rise By Tinie range is available online at John Lewis and in-store at John Lewis Oxford Street, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Manchester (Trafford).

