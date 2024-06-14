I'm a shopping editor and here are six reasons to buy your school uniform from M&S this year

When back-to-school season arrives and it's time to replenish the school uniform supply, there's only one place our Shopping Editor heads: M&S. Here’s why she believes it's the best place for school uniforms...

No two families have the same priorities when it comes to back-to-school concerns. Some parents focus on saving money on back to school costs while others are interested in finding creative ways to tackle back-to-school shopping without buying everything brand new. Regardless of what's on your agenda, one thing is certain: new school uniforms must be sorted before September.

As a shopping editor and a mum of three, I know a lot about buying school uniforms. After all, I’ve been purchasing easy-iron polo shirts and Teflon-coated trousers every summer for more than 15 years. This means I've thoroughly tested the school uniform ranges from nearly every supermarket and high-street retailer.

This year, I'm about to do my last-ever school uniform haul because my youngest child starts their final year of primary school in September. (Once High School starts, it's all specialist uniform suppliers in my area.) So, as I fill my basket with pleated skirts and PE tops for the final time, I thought I’d share why there’s only one place I shop for school uniforms: Marks and Spencer.

I know what you're thinking: there are cheaper options out there. So why do I advocate for M&S over all the other high-street retailers and supermarkets that stock school uniforms? It's a carefully considered decision. I’ve tried the rest, and I believe M&S is the best. Here are six reasons why I won’t buy school uniform from anywhere else...

Six reasons to shop at M&S for school uniform

1. The price-freeze

According to the latest M&S Family Matters Index, the cost of living remains a concern for three-quarters of families, with nearly half of customers prioritizing value when shopping. In response, Marks & Spencer has 'frozen' the price of its school uniform range for the fourth year in a row. This means their prices haven't changed since 2021, which is great news for parents dealing with high inflation and rising living costs. Other retailers have also frozen their school uniform prices in the past and may choose to follow suit, but kudos to M&S for leading the way.

2. The 20% off early bird sale

M&S has announced that its 20%-off early-bird offer on school uniforms will return this year, starting on July 2nd for a limited time only. We’ll remind you of the sale as the date approaches, but my advice is to plan to complete your school uniform shopping that day, as items sell out quickly. Prices in the range start from just £7 for a 3-pack of 100% responsibly sourced cotton unisex polo shirts, featuring stain-resistant technology. With the additional 20% Back-to-School discount, prices for early bird shoppers start from just £5.60.





3. Ethically sourced materials

Like most modern parents, I'm keen to do my part for the environment, whether by reducing my carbon footprint or seeking out sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives when shopping. M&S is committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, and their uniforms are made from responsibly sourced cotton. What's more, they claim their school uniforms are durable enough to pass the 'hand-me-down' quality test, meaning outgrown items can be passed on to friends and family. With two boys less than two years apart in age, that has been a game-changer for me over the years. Design features like adjustable waistbands and 'growth-proof' hems ensure items last through several growth spurts too, rather than being outgrown by Christmas.



4. Easy-care fabrics

At one point, with three children all wearing school uniforms in my house, laundry was the bane of my life. While many retailers claim to use easy-care fabrics for their school uniform ranges, I’ve found that M&S truly delivers on this promise. I gave up ironing years ago, probably around the same time I realised my kids’ newly-ironed clothes always ended up strewn around their bedrooms. Despite countless washes and tumble dries, M&S school uniforms never reveal the fact that I don’t even own an iron anymore.



Our writer's three children pictured in their school uniforms over the years (Image credit: Heidi Scrimgeour)

5. The returns policy

If you've ever returned an item of clothing to M&S, you know their returns policy is among the friendliest, with a generous 35-day period for most items. But did you know that M&S offers a 100-day returns policy for their school uniforms? I also appreciate the convenience of Store Collection at M&S. I can order all the uniform items online, pick them up in-store the next day, and return anything that doesn't fit right there and then.





6. Smiggle and Hype are now in-store

This year, M&S is welcoming third-party brand partners Smiggle and Hype to over 100 M&S stores across the UK, so stocking up on all your back-to-school essentials in one stealth move will be easier than ever. (Or resisting pester power will be harder than ever...)

And if all that isn't reason enough to persuade you that M&S is the only place to shop for school uniform this year, the retailer has spent £1m introducing dedicated school uniform advisors in over 120 of its Clothing & Home stores, so there should be plenty of help on hand to support families during the busy Back to School shopping season.

Alexandra Dimitriu, Kidswear Director at M&S, said: "As the UK market leaders during the Back-to-School season, we’re maintaining the magic of M&S. Trusted value, hand-me-down quality and exceptional service sit at the heart of what we offer and this year, we’ve done everything we can to bring this to life for families.

"From our hold on prices to investment in school uniform advisors, no matter how, when and where our customers are shopping, we’re making the Back-to-School shop as seamless as possible."

I couldn't agree more. Now, set yourself a calendar reminder for July 2nd...