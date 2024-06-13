Cybex Coya review: Parents will love the one-handed fold, while their kids will enjoy its comfortable seat

When it comes to the best travel strollers out there, the Cybex Coya is certainly a well-worthy contender. It arrived at our tester’s home virtually raring to go. “The Coya comes almost fully built; you just need to click two wheels in, which was fairly fool-proof, then it was ready,” says our tester Harriet, who tried it out with her three-year-old daughter.

So it's fair to say that the Cybex Coya is one snazzy-looking stroller. “We went for black with a rose gold frame, it has a faux-leather handlebar, big sunhood, and it comes in Cybex’s ‘design’ and ‘fashion’ collections like their car seats for those who like a more overt design,” Harriet adds.

But the design features don't stop there. Extras include a rain cover with clever mesh panels for ventilation and Velcro tabs that secure it to the stroller frame, plus, a flap you can raise and secure for kids that still want an unobstructed view. “I really appreciate the little things that make life easier and this is one of them," Harriet says. "The sunhood gives great coverage, especially when you extend it using the zip in the hood, and there is even a magnetic sun visor at the front of it. It’s also pretty showerproof.".

In a nutshell The Cybex Coya is a stylish piece of equipment that’s been carefully thought out and made from the highest quality materials. It gets full marks for being light, compact and easy to fold. Our tester did however find the seat difficult to recline and thought there were similar strollers available at lower price points. So that's worth keeping in mind as you decide whether or not this is the best travel stroller for you and your little one.

Reviewed by Reid Reviewed by Reid Harriet Reid Good to parent tester GoodtoKnow asked one of our parent testers, Harriet Reid, to try out the Cybex Coya with her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Her verdict? "It isn’t designed for off-road so I wouldn’t recommend it for really thick mud but it performs well on grass, cobbles, up and down curbs," Harriet says. "On any terrain it feels stable, with good suspension and it won’t tip easily."

Price and availability

The Cybex Coya comes in at around £500, making it one of our pricier strollers and definitely not a budget buy.

“My issue with the price is that you can find other strollers with greater longevity (over the age of four), that come with accessories, are equally as compact for less money, so it feels hard to justify the price tag,” admits Harriet. However, she could see why it was priced higher than other models and brands.

“While it isn’t a cheap stroller, it is well-built, the materials are high-quality, it has lots of thoughtful features, is beautiful to look at and generally I would recommend it if someone wanted to buy it.”

Design and features

Age: Birth to 4 years | Dimensions (unfolded): L79 x W44 x H105cm | Dimensions (folded): L18 x W44 x H52cm | Weight: 6.6kg

A key feature of any stroller is how light and compact it is and this was something that really impressed Harriet about the Cybex Coya. “It folds with one hand (as long as the wheels are lined up) and then the carry strap extends so you can throw it over your shoulder which is incredibly handy. I do it more than I thought I would as it’s so easy,” she says. “It’s also really compact (it fits behind the driver’s seat of my car, on planes, trains etc.) and incredibly is lightweight. I could carry it, my toddler, and a change bag simultaneously over short distances!”



It weighs 6.6kg and is “effortless to push and very manoeuvrable”. This makes it a great option for mums who have several children, in case they need to hold a hand while pushing. “I can push with one hand which is a must-have for me. It isn’t designed for off-road so I wouldn’t recommend it for really thick mud, but it performs well on grass, cobbles, up and down curbs etc. On any terrain it feels stable, with good suspension and like it won’t tip easily,” adds Harriet.

It has a spacious storage basket and an extra zip pocket at the back of the sunhood that fits a phone, card wallet and keys, and is especially useful.

The seat has been designed with comfort at the forefront so there’s plenty of padding and the seat pad removes to reveal a mesh back which is wipeable and great for hot weather. Harriet did flag that: “The way the seat pad and strap pads attach to the straps are a bit fiddly and not a great fit when the straps are pushed up to their highest setting, but you shouldn’t have to change them too often so it’s not a big deal.”

How we tested

Here at GoodtoKnow we have crafted a product review testing process that is fair, consistent and robust. For this review, our Deputy Editor Heidi Scrimgeour who's knowledge spans 19 years as a mum and parenting journalist tasked one of our parent testers to review the travel stroller with their child of the appropriate age for at least ten days. Our tester then:

Assembled the stroller to see how easy it was to put together and how effective the instructions were.

Used the stroller daily for three weeks in a range of different scenarios, including in urban areas, going into and out of shops and getting on public transport, and off-road in muddy environments.

Along with looking at the safety, durability and comfort, our tester also reviewed how easy the pram is to push and how easy it is to fold and store.

Things you won't find on the box

While Harriet appreciated some of the excellent design features of the Cybex Coya, there were a few elements that she found annoying. One of her bug bears was that her daughter’s head hit the top of the seat pad. “She is nearly 3.5yrs old, [but] it doesn’t seem uncomfortable for her and, when the pad is removed, she has plenty of room so it should last all the way to its max limit of four years.”

She also found that the seat doesn’t fully recline or fully go upright. “My daughter is constantly wriggling to try and see better at which point the straps pull her back/bother her unless I loosen them in advance,” Harriet says.

“Finally, the footrest is tiny so no real use to extend the seat for naps (unless for a really young baby) and then it gets in the way of the storage basket when folded down, and in the way of my daughter’s legs when it is extended,” she says. “In my opinion it either needs to be bigger to last longer or just not be there at all so it doesn’t get in the way.”

Who's it best for?

Overall, Harriet felt this travel stroller would be best for those who want a premium, lightweight, easy-to-use, compact stroller. However, she wouldn't recommend it across the board to anyone and everyone 'due to the price'.

She did think that you could get a similar stroller for less. “It's really good but… I think you can get equally as good/better for less money so it's not the best compact stroller option on the market, in my opinion.” Because of this, she said it would suit families who are already Cybex enthusiasts: “Someone who is already a fan of the brand, who likes a premium product that looks beautiful and is functional too.”

Need an alternative?

The Cybex Coya comes with a range of incredible features that definitely won't disappoint if this stroller is in your budget. However, we understand that it may feel a tad too pricey so, if that's the case, we have a great alternative. The Silver Cross Clic stroller is a great option if you want a lightweight buggy with a one-handed fold that is a little more affordable.