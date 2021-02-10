We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As spring rolls in, holidays would normally be on the horizon so people are wondering when caravan parks are reopening.

Recently, the lockdown travel rules were updated to ban all but non-essential travel and impose a hotel quarantine on anyone coming back from a country on the government’s ‘red list’.

This means that leisure stays anywhere outside of your local area are technically illegal. Even the transport secretary confirmed that it wasn’t safe to book a holiday in the coming months, while new Covid-19 variants are still present in the UK.

This means that leisure stays anywhere in the UK or abroad are off the table for now. But what about when the third lockdown ends? With an end to the restrictions in sight, this is when caravan parks and campsites are reopening…

When might campsites and caravan parks reopen?

The earliest date that campsites and caravans could reopen would be March 8. This is according to a statement given by the prime minister earlier in February.

On announcing that this is when kids could go back to school after lockdown, Boris Johnson also said that the next lockdown review “in the week of the 15th of February” could lift other restrictions.

However, there are currently no guarantees and each of the UK governments may choose to lift restrictions at different times.

Last year some restrictions in England were lifted before they were relaxed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. If this happened again, it would prevent people from England travelling to stay in another part of the UK.

Butlins was one of the first holiday parks to release a statement after the announcement by the health secretary on February 9. They said that their parks would be closed until at least March 14, “due to the uncertainty around when we can reopen and how long it will take to get our resorts ready to welcome guests back, we’re sad to say we will be extending our closure”.

“We know there’s nothing more disappointing than cancelled plans, and that’s why we want to make it as easy as possible for you and your family to have something to look forward later this year. We’ll be back and let’s make sure this year is packed full of family fun and adventure.”

Outside of coronavirus restrictions, it’s not uncommon for campsites and caravan parks to close around this time anyway. In the winter season, many close their doors to holidaymakers and only allow part or full-time residents to visit, due to the cold weather.

When will campsites reopen?

There’s no certain date for when campsites will reopen for visitors again. However, some organisations believe that it will be after March 8 for England and after February 20 2021 for Scotland and Wales.

A statement on the Caravan and Motorhome Club website reads, ‘With the current uncertainty around the Covid situation across England and for the safety of members, guests and staff we have made the decision to keep all Club campsites in England closed up to and including 8 March 2021. This will be reviewed in line with Government guidance.’

Many have assumed that campsites will be one of the first holiday accommodations to open again. Most activity takes place outside and members of the same household often camp together.

However Martin Smith, of Campsites.co.uk, told the Daily Mail last year that there was uncertainty around this. He said at the time, “Campsite owners don’t know if shower facilities are safe to open and what provisions they must put in place to protect their customers. They need clear and definitive Government advice to open safely this summer.

“Early warning of any restrictions and policies will really be essential. That’s really the key to whether the staycation boom actually happens or not.”

However, many campsites and caravan parks will have measures in place now.

When are caravan parks reopening? When will holiday parks Butlins, Pontins and Haven reopen?

Various caravan parks have revealed when they are reopening, with sometime in March as the earliest date.

Along with Butlins, Pontins have also released a statement on when their facilities will open again. A statement confirms that the company will look at opening parks again “at the end of March 2021”.

“Due to the government’s recent announcement we are incredibly saddened and naturally disappointed to announce that we will be delaying the re-opening of all our holiday parks.” They said,

“As always the health and safety of our guests and staff will remain our main priority and these are the actions we unfortunately need to take.”

Haven have also confirmed that they will be closed until at least March.

They said, “Our parks are now closed to holidaymakers for the season and will re-open in March.

“We will continue to provide updates in relation to how coronavirus may affect any 2021 breaks, however we hope you understand that this will be dependant on the Government guidelines nearer the time of re-opening.”

Dependant on government rules, it appears than that caravan parks will not be available for stays until March, then.

When will holiday homes open?

Holiday home and rental sites have not confirmed when they will officially reopen their properties to the public.

Since the pandemic began, Airbnb have only allowed key workers in their properties in the UK.

There’s a chance holiday home rentals like these could begin to reopen in March in the UK. But as yet, the exact date remains uncertain.

When it comes to second homes, the government advice so far has been not to travel. This is likely to continue for the time being as there has been a big emphasis on staying local, even under the exercise rules for lockdown.

The government website, updated in February, says that no one should leave their home. They can only do so with a “reasonable excuse (for example, for work or education purposes).”

“If you need to travel you should stay local. This means you should avoid travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live. You should reduce the number of journeys you make overall.”