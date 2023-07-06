5 TikTok parenting products that Amazon made me buy

A TikTok mum has shared her top Amazon parenting product recommendations - and we want them all.

If you're a TikTok fan you'll know that users of the video-sharing app love showing off the top parenting products they've found on Amazon. These are typically cool, quirky items that help to make some element of parenthood just that little bit easier. Whether it's a toy that keeps babies enthralled long enough for you to take a shower or a kitchen gadget that makes mealtimes less messy, TikTok parenting products are totally a thing, and we're here for them.

And if you're a parent who loves an Amazon haul, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day baby deals guide, which we're keeping updated daily ahead of Amazon Prime Day which takes place next week, when you'll have a good chance of picking up a parenting must-have of your own for a bargain price.

I discovered one of my fave TikTok parenting must-haves via a mum who goes by the handle @mandyshipp and shared an ingenious gadget for cutting up grapes.

Mandy - who has more than 125,000 followers on TikTok - described the items as the top Amazon products she purchased that month as a parent.

Since Amazon offers free delivery and free returns, these and other parenting products are super easy to get hold of and won't break the family budget.

1. A grape cutter

Did you know that you should continue to cut up grapes when serving them to children up to the age of five? There's no fixed age at which to stop cutting up grapes for children, according to the Child Accident Prevention Trust, but even primary school-aged children can have small airways that easily be blocked by a grape. So this grape slicer is a game-changer.

Grape Slicer, £13.94 | Amazon I've lost count of the number of times I've shredded a nail or sliced through my finger while preparing endless snack plates for my kids, so I sorely wish this grape slicer had been around when I had two kids under the age of five - cutting up grapes was a full-time job for a while. This isn't the actual one I saw recommended on TikTok as it's out of stock but it works the same way - fill it with grapes or cherry tomatoes and slide it to activate the hidden blade. Easy!



2. U-shaped toothbrush

I've always known that U-shaped toothbrushes are a great idea for babies and toddlers as they're more like teethers than toothbrushes, so it's much easier to coax a little one into popping it into their mouth when it's time for cleaning teeth. But these U-shaped toothbrushes are suitable for older kids and, according to the reviews, are a particular hit with children with sensory processing issues.

U Shaped Kids Toothbrush, £39.18 | Amazon Make brushing easy with fewer tears and tantrums - plus the kids will love them too! You get four different coloured U-shaped toothbrushes in a pack. They're made from food-grade silicone and have suction bases so they'll stand upright on a bathroom shelf.

3. A Couch Blocker

If you're one of those parents who vowed never to fill your home with plastic after having a baby, look away now. Except not really because once you get past the fact that applying acrylic strips to your beautiful sofa feels like a life downgrade, this Amazon parenting must-have is actually all about keeping your home feeling like a home rather than a daycare centre. Mandy adds in her video that these make it easy to clean under furniture if you have pets as less hair ends up under there too.

Couch Blocker, £18.99 | Amazon Tired of fishing precious toys out from under the sofa? Fix this double-sided adhesive toy blocker to any gaps between your furniture and the floor to prevent toys from rolling underneath, never to be seen again. It's made of premium PVC that's flexible and easy to remove, plus it can be cut to size and comes with tape adhesive included.

4. A toilet-training seat

A toilet training seat is a brilliant way to make potty training easier and less messy. I bypassed the potty stage altogether and instead taught my three children to use the toilet using a removable toddler seat that we just popped on and off depending on who was using the bathroom. It meant I never had to face the grim task of cleaning potties or dragging one out with us. That said, I did have to lift the kids onto the loo whenever nature called, so I really wish this clever little toilet ladder had been invented back then!

Toilet Training Seat, £18.95 | Amazon How could any potty training child resist using the bathroom when this cute little contraption makes it look so fun?! It has anti-slip feet to keep it firmly in place and the seat itself has a padded seat cushion for extra comfort. It's suitable for children aged from 1-7 years old with a maximum load capacity of 75kg.

5. A toddler tower

Again, at the risk of sounding ancient, I wish toddler towers had been a thing when my three kids were little. I let them stand on a chair when they were helping in the kitchen but this is a much better idea. Little Helper was one of the first companies to introduce the idea to the UK. They created Funpod Learning Towers in 2004 to keep little ones safe in the kitchen following a near miss with a pan of boiling water. You just lift your child into the tower for safe elevation.

Little Helper Fun Pod Learning Tower £117.99 £99.99 | Amazon This is the lowest price this item has been for 30 days at Amazon so it's a good opportunity to snap up a parenting must-have for under £100. This particular Learning Tower has brilliant reviews and is suitable for use once your child can walk. You can continue to use it safely all the way up to age six and beyond, thanks to the height-adjustable platform, so it'll deliver decent value for money over the years.

If you love a parenting must-have do check out our guide to the best-selling baby products of all time or take a look at our roundup of the best toys for 2023.