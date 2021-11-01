Amazon Toy Week deals – huge savings on Lego, Barbie, LOL dolls and much more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Today is the start of Amazon Toy Week - seven days of deals and discounts on everything from Hot Wheels to LEGO.

Amazon Toy Week runs from November 1st until November 7th.

There are deals and discounts on this year’s must-have toys.

Amazon Prime members get free One Day Delivery.

Is it too soon to talk about Christmas shopping? We don’t think so, what with talk of toy shortages impacting the big day this year. But there’s good news – the launch of Amazon Toy Week today is the perfect opportunity to bag some toy bargains and tick a few top Christmas toys off your child’s wish list.

Amazon Toy Week is part of the online retailer’s Gifting Week; a week-long sale on everything from home appliances to beauty items with up to 60% off Amazon’s usual prices.

Lots of popular toys are featured in the Amazon Toy Week sale, so don’t hang around if you spot something you’re planning to buy. And many of the items on various retailers’ top toys lists can be found in the Amazon Toy Week sale.

Best Amazon Toy Week deals

We’ve done some serious digging to find the best bargains for you, so here’s our top pick of the best Amazon Toy Week bargains

1. Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie’s Dream House seems to feature on Christmas wish lists every single year. This is the 2020 model but you can also get a good discount on the 2021 Barbie Dream House during Amazon Toy Week. If your little one isn’t likely to spot the difference between this and the latest model, we’d recommend grabbing this one and saving yourself some serious cash – after all, Barbies aren’t cheap and you’ll need a few to go with this!

VIEW AT AMAZON | £192.59 (Was £309.99)

2. Lego Minecraft The Pig House

LEGO fans who play Minecraft will be delighted with this set to bring the game to life. It features the pig-shaped house and popular gaming character, Alex, along with a creeper, 2 pigs, and an assortment of accessories including, of course, carrots for the pigs. Minecraft game to life with recreated characters, scenes and features

VIEW AT AMAZON | £38.08 (Was £44.99)

3. Sylvanian Families 5494 Adventure Tree Hou se Playset



Little ones who love playing with Sylvanian Families will love this adorable treehouse playset, complete with slide and log rides plus a working swing that doubles as a lift. It’s suitable for agres three and over.

VIEW AT AMAZON |£36.99 (Was £53.99)

4. Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Pizza Counter Play Set

Support your little one’s cognitive development – and while away play time at home with this cute wooden pizza playset comes with 34 pieces including the counter and pizza oven – perfect for making and serving your favourite pizza. There’s even a pizza paddle, delivery box and play money!

VIEW AT AMAZON £26.99 (Was £42.99)

5. L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Glamper Fashion Camper

This is a great price for the ever-popular 4-in-1 L.O.L Surprise! OMG Glamer Fashion Camper. The metallic silver and hot pink camper van it’s bigger than you might expect, measuring 60 cm tall and 90 cm wide when fully extended, and it turns into a cute car too. And did we mention it has a 2-story water slide and a light-up pool plus working lights and sounds?

VIEW AT AMAZON | £71.99 (Was £102.99)

6. Vet Squad Robin & Helicopter Air Adventure

Vet Squad fans will have all the animal-saving kit they need with this cute Air Adventure play set. It comes with Robin’s Helicopter, complete with a fully working winch for rescuing the animals, along with an articulated Robin figure. But our favourite feature is the pony figure with magical colour change injury!

VIEW AT AMAZON £8.19 (Was £16.99)

7. Super Sand

Super Sand is the ultimate messy play item – without the mess! It’s super soft to touch so it’s great for sensory development but it’s also non-staining. That’s the kind of messy play we love! You get 300g white sand and 200g coloured sand in this set, along with several themed moulds and a handy storage play case to keep your Super Sand safe and dry. Suitable for ages 3 years and over.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £10.39 (Was £13.50)

8. Hot Wheels City Robo T-Rex Ultimate Garage





Hot Wheels toys never disappoint when it comes to Christmas toys. This massive garage features a vertical tower with ‘parking’ for more than 100 cars, which means no more toy cars strewn around your house! Watch out, though… the hungry Robo T-Rex is looking to snack on some tasty Hot Wheels vehicles – escape by speeding down the racetrack from the top with some big air jumps along the way. You can also connect this toy to other Hot Wheels sets to create your own Hot Wheels City.

VIEW AT AMAZON £65.99 (Was £85.00)

9. Ravensburger GraviTrax Starter Set

Chances are you’ve seen this on various top toys lists ahead of Christmas and we can see why – youngsters are guaranteed hours of fun with this clever marble run set. It features 122 pieces and and instructions to help you build your own unique designs and create impressive tricks to send your ball racing through twists and turns to the finish line.

VIEW AT AMAZON £29.39 (Was £37.99)

This year, Amazon Toy Week runs from 1st November to 7th November 2021. Whether you’re shopping for stocking fillers or this year’s Top Christmas toys, this is a good time to bag some bargains and save some cash. Just don’t forget where you’ve stashed the pressies when the time comes to get them wrapped.