Find loads of bargains and Prime Day toy deals during Amazon Prime Dat 2021 – including up to 50% off Lego, Playmobil, Barbie and more.

Prime Day is most commonly associated with huge discounts on tech products. However, the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals – as well as Prime Day deals on baby products – have proven equally popular it previous years. To take advantage of these amazing deals, you’ll have to be a member or sign up to a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which you can cancel before the first payment comes out.

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games – at a glance:

Prime Day Lego deals

LEGO

LEGO Disney Princess Raya Playset – £45.99 (SAVE £30)

Introduce your little one to new Disney Princess Raya with this fabulous Lego palace castle playset. Featuring both Raya and Namaari mini-doll figures and a spectacular 6-room, double tower palace – it’s a real steal this Prime Day with £29 off. View Deal

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship – £51.99 (SAVE £38)

This fantastic 3-in-1 pirate set is the perfect present for your kid’s next birthday. The pirate ship, rustic Pirates’ inn and Skull Island set comes complete with shipshape accessories and 3 pirate minifigures. Be sure to bag yourself one now whilst there’s £33 off for the next 48 hours at Amazon. View Deal

LEGO 60198 City Cargo Train Set – £106.99 (SAVE £73)

Save an incredible £73 on this electric steam engine LEGO set with this great Amazon deal for Prime Day. Help your child construct the train and track with this special 1226 piece set and watch it steam off thanks to clever in-built bluetooth technology. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter Building Set – £69.98 (SAVE £20)

Includes three minifigures – Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren and Jannah – and features an opening minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2, adjustable wings, stud and spring-loaded shooters plus retractable landing gear. Suitable for kids aged 9 years and up. View Deal

LEGO 21034 Architecture Skyline Model Building Set – £26.99 (SAVE £18)

Bring the London skyline to life with this collectible construction kit from Lego. One for older kids aged 12 and up, this detailed model features the London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, National Gallery and Nelson’s Column. There’s 468 pieces in this set – so it’s sure to keep the recipient busy and it’s great value at 22% off at the moment. View Deal

LEGO City Airport Passenger Airplane, Terminal & Truck Play Set – £62.97 (RRP: £27.02)

There’s currently 30% off this airplane and terminal play set from Lego on Amazon. Jet off with your Lego figures even if we’re grounded at home this year! The large toy plane seats the pilot and passenger figures, with an opening rear cargo door and roof to access the detailed interior. Suitable from 6 years and up. View Deal

LEGO 60266 City Ocean Exploration Ship Floating Toy Boat – £70.99 (RRP: £54)

A multi-vehicle set that comes with a toy ship that really floats on water, with accessible command cockpit and laboratory, a working crane, helipad, movable boat arm and storage. Plus research submarine, helicopter, speedboat, shark cage and pirate shipwreck with hidden treasure. Suitable for 7 years and up. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Toy – £29.99 (SAVE £15)

Brand new for 2021 – Luke Skywalker’s LEGO X-wing Fighter is a must-have for any Star Wars collector. The super-plane has a minifigure cockpit (with space for R2 D2) and wings ready to attack the enemy. Plus Mr Skywlaker (with lightsaber), Princess Leia and General Dodonna are all included in this pack. View Deal

Disney Princess Cinderella’s Royal Carriage Lego Toy £29.98 (RRP: £10.01)

Little ones that love the magical world of Disney and the story of Cinderella will love this Disney Lego toy. Currently offered at 25% off, the best thing abut this set is the fun accessories it comes with, including a ball invitation, wand, crown and glass slippers. View Deal

Prime Day Barbie, Disney and LOL doll deals

Barbie GNH53 Dreamhouse Playset – £157.59 (SAVE £132.30)

This Babrie Dreamhouse is the stuff of – well dreams! The 70 piece – currently boasting a HUGE £132.30 off this Prime Day – has 70 accessories to help fill the 3 storey, 8 roomed mansion. Plus additional lights and sounds really help this house come alive. A must-have for any barbie obsessives. View Deal

Barbie FXG57 Malibu House Playset – £59.99 (SAVE £14.50)

Let your child’s imagination run wild with this brilliant Barbie Malibu doll house, boasting 52% off the original price exclusively on Prime Day. Featuring a kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom and outdoor patio (with furniture to boot) it’s a real bargain for the price. View Deal

Barbie Dreamplane Doll and Playset – £63.19 (SAVE £36.80)

We expect this Barbie Dreamplane playset will be flying out the warehouse this Amazon Prime Day thanks to a generous £36 off. Your little one will love playing with pilot Barbie and her custom private jet, providing an opportunity for all kind of cross Atlantic adventures. View Deal

Barbie Brush ‘n Sparkle Unicorn – £30.01 (SAVE £8.02)

Wow – what kid won’t be mesmerised by this fabulous Barbie unicorn – especially with it’s built-in lights and sounds too! Mums and dads can save £8 on this magical creature for the next 48 hours on Amazon Prime only. View Deal

Barbie Princess & Shimmer Horse – £30.09 (SAVE £9.90)

If we had to choose one Barbie toy to invest in this Prime Day it’s Princess Prance and her Shimmer Horse with it’s whopping £125.36 saving. The horse’s hooves and tiara light up luminous hues, and it’s clever touch-activated movements means this horse can even nuzzle and head-bob. And did we mention both of them sing? View Deal

Disney Frozen Talk and Glow Olaf and Elsa Dolls – £22.19 (SAVE £21.80)

This toy two-pack comes with both an Elsa and an Olaf doll, complete with 20 sounds and exciting phrases. Frozen fans will love to play out scenes from the films and create their own world. View Deal

Disney Frozen Anna Doll – £14 (SAVE £5.99)

Frozen is still a huge phenomenon and Frozen toys make great gifts for Elsa and Anna fans all year round. This Anna doll is currently 30% off and comes with a light up dress and sings ‘The Next Right Thing’ from the Disney Frozen 2 movie. View Deal

Disney Frozen Elsa Doll £7.69 (SAVE £6.30)

Save 21% on this official Disney Elsa doll on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2021. Dressed in her blue outfit with her iconic, long blonde plait from both films, we love this doll for its great value. View Deal

Disney Store Medium Soft Toy Rabbit – £14.70 (SAVE £6.30)

This one is ideal for younger kids who love the Winnie the Pooh books and films. Rabbit, one of the main characters in the classic series, is a plush soft toy and makes a great gift for toddlers. View Deal

Jurassic World Epic Roarin’ Tyrannosaurus Rex – £28.49 (SAVE £21.50)

This toy comes straight from the Jurassic World animated series, Camp Cretaceous. As well as being a great standing action figure, this dinosaur comes with a ‘Primal Attack!’ feature that kids can control themselves. View Deal

Bright Starts Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Peekaboo Activity Jumper – £69.99 (SAVE £30)

Ideal for those aged 6-12 months, this baby jumper is now £30 off. The seat rotates all the way around for unrestricted fun and the set comes with 12 toys and activities to enjoy. The perfect gift for little ones! View Deal

Disney Lilo and Stitch Soft Toy – £12.20 (SAVE £17.79)

Stitch is still one of the cutest little Disney characters out there and this cuddly bean bag plush toy will be a welcome addition to any playroom. Currently offered at nearly 60% off, you won’t get a better early Prime Day deal on Disney toys than this. View Deal

Disney Pixar Cars Mack Hauler £30.67 (SAVE £4.32)

Mack the transporter proudly carries Lightning McQueen to places like Radiator Springs. When you open up the truck a car washing area, working lift, viewing deck and gas pump is revealed – inspiring endless imaginative play. This set is currently 40% off. View Deal

Disney Pixar Woody and Bullseye toy – £15.49 (SAVE £9.50)

Woody and Bullseye were most recently seen on screen in Toy Story 4 but the dynamic duo first joined up in Toy Story 2. Bring their adventures to life with this playset which is designed so that Woody can actually ride on Bullseye. View Deal

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Chase’s Deluxe Rev Up Vehicle – £8.99 (SAVE £6)

Every Paw Patrol Dino Rescue play set comes with a Chase figure and a mystery dino toy. Currently 67% off, there are 6 different Dino Rescue Deluxe Vehicles to collect. View Deal

Rubie’s Official Deluxe Wonder Woman Fancy Dress – £16.09 (SAVE £12.90)

Bring the DC hero Wonder Woman to life at home with this top quality fancy dress costume from official licensed seller of the movie’s merch. The iconic dress comes with an attached cape, belt, boot tops, bracelets and headpiece. View Deal

LOL Surprise Dance Machine Car – £24.49 (SAVE £10.50)

This a real 3-in-1 toy! As well as the cool metallic blue finish on the car, there’s the surprise pool and dance floor. Just flip out the back of the car to reveal the extra features. You can even fill the pool with water for the dolls to swim. View Deal

LOL Surprise RC Wheels Remote Control Car – £18.99 (SAVE £11)

Save £11 on this super chic remote-control car, the first ever from LOL Surprise! It comes with an easy-steer remote to allow for motion steering and an exclusive doll to enjoy the ride. View Deal

LOL Surprise Hairgoals – £8.99 (SAVE £10)

This LOL Surprise toy comes with 15 special surprises to unwrap, including a doll with brush-able hair and doll accessories. Just dip the doll in water to reveal the first surprise! View Deal

LOL Surprise OMG Dance Fashion Doll – £18.99 (SAVE £8)

Another great saving on a LOL Surprise toy! This one also comes with 15 surprises to unlock, a blacklight to reveal even more surprises and a doll who loves to dance. View Deal

Prime Day Wooden toy deals

Peppa Pig Wooden Aeroplane – £10 (SAVE £9.99)

This wooden toy has enough space for 4 wooden Peppa Pig figures and 2 suitcases. As well as the plane, this toy comes with a Miss Rabbit figure. All made safe for children with FSSC wood. View Deal

Peppa Pig Wooden Family Home – £19.35 (SAVE £10.64)

Save over £10 on the Peppa Pig Wooden Family Home, which comes with one wooden figurine and furniture, including a bath, oven, fridge, TV and bench seat. It goes perfectly with other Peppa Pig toys as the figures fit into all play sets. View Deal

Peppa Pig Wooden School Bus – £15.55 (SAVE £14.44)

There’s 30% off this cute Peppa Pig school bus at the moment for Amazon Prime Day! The kit comes with smooth-rolling wheels, a shape-sorter tool and a Miss Rabbit figure. View Deal

Peppa Pig Wooden Family Figures Pack – £4 (SAVE £4.99)

This toy features four wooden figures including Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig & George Pig. Each figure has ‘drop n play’ feet so they can be easily slotted into the wooden bench provided or any Peppa Pig wooden vehicle or playset. Currently over 50% off. View Deal

Peppa Pig Flip and Learn Phone Electronic Toy – £10.00 (SAVE £1.49)

This chunky, classic flip-up phone has a backlit answer screen, and children can call Peppa and other characters from the show to hear their greetings. There’s also a quiz feature, where you use the number or colour keys to answer fun trivia questions. View Deal

Melissa & Doug Doctor Activity Centre – £139.99 (SAVE £60)

This wooden multi-sided doctor’s office toy is the perfect play set up for aspiring medics. It comes with a realistic blood pressure monitor, scales, eye chart, X-rays and so many more accessories. Down from £199.99, it’s a great saving! View Deal

Melissa & Doug Star Diner – £139.99 (SAVE £60)

Save 30% on another of Melissa and Doug’s innovative play centres. This diner play centre comes with everything your little one will need. It includes a kitchen on one side and booth on the other with all the appliances, as well as a jukebox and spinning cake plate. View Deal

Melissa & Doug Kitchen Accessory Set – £16.99 (SAVE £8)

If you’ve already got the kitchen sorted then these accessories will be perfect addition. Down from £24.99, this 22-piece play set includes a plastic pot, pan, cookie sheet, spatula, serving spoon, timer and place settings. View Deal

Melissa & Doug Snacks & Sweets Food Cart – £99.99 (SAVE £80)

This play set comes with one of the best savings this Amazon Prime Day. Now £80 off, this snack and food cart includes 40 different pieces to play with, including sweet and savoury treats. Good enough to eat! View Deal

Melissa & Doug Get Well Doctor’s Kit Play Set – £16.99 (SAVE £8.77)

A great stand-alone buy for teddy bear medics, even without the whole play set. This kit comes with 25-pieces, including a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, syringe and tweezers. View Deal

KidKraft Everyday Heroes set – £111.08 (SAVE £7.43)

The ultimate play set for kids aged 3 and up, the toy building is split over 3 levels with 12 different themed rooms and a roof-to-floor fire pole. Your child will have hours and hours of fun thanks to the 35-piece accessory kit it comes with, including a police motorcycle, fire truck, fire dog and more. View Deal

Prime Day scooter deals and electric toys

Vespa PX150 Licensed Ride On Scooter – £55.99 (SAVE £14)

There’s a huge 71% to be saved on this kids’ toy at the moment! Perfect for those 18 months to 3 years old, this ride-along is sure to bring huge excitement to any child’s play time or walk in the park. View Deal

Ricco 12V Kids Electric Ride On Vehicle – £180.59 (SAVE £69.40)

For all those little ones who love a bit of excitement, this is definitely the toy to go for! It’s a ride on in the form of a fire engine, suitable for 3 to 7 year olds. View Deal

Vtech 150003 Playtime Bus Educational Playset – £13.94 (SAVE £9.05)

This Playtime Bus comes with HOURS of fun for kids aged 18 months and over. It helps little ones learn numbers, fun phrases, letters and safety rules with exciting sounds and loads of games. View Deal

VTech Myla Magical Make-Up Unicorn Toy – £27.15 (SAVE £25.80)

This electric toy is now half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale! It’s a soft toy unicorn with a microphone, so your child can sing along to all their favourite songs with their new friend. The toy also comes with a make up brush so children can change up this unicorn’s make up. View Deal

What were the best Prime Day toy deals in the UK last year?

Last year some of the best Prime Day toy deals and discounts were to be found on Lego toys. Amazon Prime customers could get over 40% off Lego toys including LEGO City Airport (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk), LEGO Star Wars sets and Disney Frozen II Lego and Duplo toys.

Amazon have also revealed that some of the bestselling products during their Prime Day sale last year were games and puzzles. This is no surprise considering the site was offering up to 40% off Hasbro Games like Monopoly. The most popular toys were family-friendly games to keep everyone entertained during lockdown. These included Jenga (£14.87, Amazon.co.uk), Monopoly (£18.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Guess Who (£13.10, Amazon.co.uk). Keep a look out for similar great deals in the toys, games and puzzles category this year.

Other big name brands that slashed their prices across Amazon for the Prime Day sale included Nerf, Playmobil, BRIO, Hot Wheels and more. We spotted deals of up to 30% Off Nerf toys including Nerf Fortnite, 35% off Barbie and Polly Pocket play sets and up to 30% off Playmobil, BRIO and Hot Wheels vehicle toys.

For children who love easy crafts for kids or getting messy with at-home science experiments and kits, there was also savings of at least 30% to be made on arts and crafts last year, as well as up to 40% off popular kids products like Slime Kits and more.

How do you get an Amazon Prime free trial?

If you are not already an Amazon Prime member, but you want to be able to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals this year, all you have to do is sign up for Prime membership before Prime day in June 21st 2021. If you don’t want to pay for the membership, then you can get a free trial of Amazon Prime.

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. If you don’t cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, then you will be charged. Set a reminder so you don’t forget to cancel! To get an Amazon Prime free trial, simply go to Amazon Prime Free Trial. Then click on the button that says ‘start your 30-day free trial’.

How do you cancel Amazon Prime?

If you don’t want to continue with your Amazon Prime membership, you can cancel it before the first payment comes out of your account by heading over to your account. Click on the ‘Prime’ option of the nine boxes, then on the three rectangular boxes under the search bar at the top of the page, click ‘Manage’ and click ‘End Membership’. It’s really that simple! So if you’re just taking on a Prime membership to score some of the Prime Day UK toys and games deals, you can cancel it as soon as you’ve got the items you want.

If you don’t cancel the membership, it will charge you after you free 30-day free trial.

How much does Amazon postage cost and can you get free next day delivery on Prime Day deals?

Postage costs vary, however generally Amazon Prime subscribers get free next-day delivery as one of the perks of their membership. Otherwise free standard delivery is normally offered to anyone who spends £20 or more on the site. This still applies on Amazon Prime Day. However, there is a chance some deliveries may be delayed after Amazon Prime Day UK 2021 because of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Can you return toys and games bought in the Amazon Prime Day UK deals?

If you change your mind or find a deal better elsewhere, you can return any items bought in the Amazon Prime UK sale.

Amazon have a standard 30-day period for returns on most products and this includes Prime Day toy deals. So you’re covered for Amazon Prime Day purchases.