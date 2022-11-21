LOWEST EVER PRICE: Save 42% on this LEGO City set with Zavvi's Black Friday sale

This is one of the best LEGO Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) we've seen so far!

It's that time of year again when everyone's searching for the top Christmas toys (opens in new tab) to treat the little ones in their lives. Educational, creative and with an abundance of different ranges and collections to choose from, it's no surprise that LEGO is a popular purchase year after year, and the Black Friday toy sales (opens in new tab) are a great opportunity to get your hands on some popular sets for less. We've been keeping our eyes peeled for the best LEGO deals, and this 42% discount from Zavvi has caught our attention.

Designed for LEGO fans age 6+, this set includes LEGO City TV characters Citrus the clown, Nate and Incogn!tro and is made up of 420 pieces. When assembled the toy measures over 16 cm high, 48 cm long and 7 cm wide, and comes with a flywheel-powered self driving stunt motorbike toy. Kids can push the bike to activate it and watch it perform spectacular jumps and landings using the props.

(opens in new tab) LEGO City: Stuntz Stunt Show Truck & Motorbike Toy Set - was £54.99 , now £31.99 | Zavvi (opens in new tab) Join LEGO City TV characters Citrus the clown, Nate and Incogn!tro with this set, including all the equipment needed to stage amazing stunt events. There's a functioning dunk tank, flywheel-powered stunt bike, four minifigures with accessories and more, and now you can get it all for £23 less.

Take off from the ramp to hit the bull’s-eye and drop Citrus the clown into the dunk tank, try to clear the truck and attempt impressive jumps and landings with accessories including: launch and landing ramps, functioning dunk tank, flywheel-powered stunt bike and four minifigures.

This set is a great choice for kids who are fans of the LEGO City Adventures TV show, the fourth series of which was released just a few weeks ago in October 2022. The Show Truck set also makes a great gift for kids who already own toys from the LEGO City Stuntz range, as the sets can be combined for even more spectacular performance shows.

