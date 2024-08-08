LEGO is releasing four new Fortnite sets - available to preorder now
Inspired by the LEGO Fortnite video game, they include Durrr Burger, Supply Llama, Peely Bone and the Battle Bus
LEGO has shared four new sets inspired by Fortnite, and they’re available for pre-order now.
If you're already looking for the top Christmas toys to get some ideas ahead of the big day, it’s no surprise that LEGO makes the cut – it’s great for kids’ development and it has been a firm favourite for generations of children ever since it was invented almost a century ago, in 1932.
And now, LEGO has announced four new sets, all inspired by the popular video game Fortnite, which are sure to excite LEGO and Fortnite fans alike - exclusively available to preorder from the official Lego store.
The four new sets in the collection are the LEGO Fortnite Durrr Burger, LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama, LEGO Fortnite Peely Bone, and the LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus.
The Durrr Burger is a recreation of the restaurant mascot found in LEGO Fortnite, released in December 2023 and accessed through the Fortnite game application. It’s suitable for those aged nine and above, with 193 pieces altogether. It’s priced at £12.99.
The Supply Llama is a 691-piece set suitable for those aged 12 and older, and lets fans create the character with accessories including a Grappler, Slurp Juice, Rough Ruby and Slap Juice, coming in at £34.99. Meanwhile, Peely Bone has 1,414 pieces and is best suited to adult LEGO fans – it features moveable arms and accessories including Peely Pick Pickaxe, Paint Launcher, and Banana Bag Back Bling. It’ll cost £89.99.
Then there’s the Battle Bus, which is set to appear in LEGO Fortnite in the coming weeks and arrives as a LEGO set too. It’s suitable for those aged 10 and above, and comes with nine LEGO Minifigures too. Like the Peely Bone, it will cost £89.99.
You can pre-order all four now, while they’ll be available for purchase from 1 October, exclusively from LEGO stores and on the LEGO website.
