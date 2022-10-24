Smiggle Advent Calendar 2022: get it HALF PRICE

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Advent calendars seem to get bigger and better every year which can be expensive - but there's good news for parents of little stationery lovers because the Smiggle advent calendar 2022 is HALF PRICE today.

One of the most popular toy advent calendars (opens in new tab) you can buy, Smiggle's offering is jam-packed with a wide variety of the stationery store's super-popular trinkets, so it's perfect for kids who love to get their craft on.

It can be hard to choose an advent calendar with so many to choose from, between craft advent calendars (opens in new tab), and non-chocolate calendars (opens in new tab) on sale, not to mention the traditional chocolate advent calendars (opens in new tab).

And while the Smiggle advent calendar is usually a fairly pricey £35, you can pick one up today for just £17.50 while it's half price.

(opens in new tab) Smiggle Advent Calendar 2022 - View at Smiggle (opens in new tab) RRP: £35 | Now: £17.50

Delivery: Next day/Standard

Available: Now With the full suite of 25 doors to open and a limited edition stationery goodie behind each one, the Smiggle Advent Calendar for 2022 is the perfect choice for little crafters and stationery fans. Not only will it keep them occupied each day in December without a sugar rush but they'll amass an enviable stationery stash too!

There are 25 doors to open on the Smiggle Advent Calendar for 2022 and each one contains a limited-edition stationery treat so youngsters will not only receive something special every day during December, but they'll also get to build up quite the collection of Smiggle goodies.

You could also find a Lucky Ticket hidden inside your Smiggle advent calendar - if so, the lucky ticket holder will win a mega Smiggle shopping spree!

From scented stationery and pop toys to gel pens and stickers, there's something behind every door of the Smiggle advent calendar that will delight the kind of kids who can never have enough stationery.

(Image credit: Smiggle)

Our consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) says: 'A Smiggle advent calendar is truly hard to beat - the items inside are limited edition so stationery fans will be the envy of their classmates. The calendar itself is much bigger than you'd expect so it has plenty of wow-factor if you're giving it as a gift. And unlike other toy advent calendars that can contain things that are quickly abandoned or forgotten about, all the items inside this one are sure to be cherished and put to use over and over again all month long and beyond.'

If you decide to treat someone to the Smiggle advent calendar this year, note that UK Standard Delivery costs £4.99 and takes 3-7 business days. But with this offer you'll be saving yourself £17.50 and snapping up the calendar for half price.

