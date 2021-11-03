15 best craft advent calendars 2021: sewing, stationery and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Keen crafters can feed their inner Christmas creativity with one of these best craft advent calendars for 2021.

Non chocolate advent calendars have come a long way in recent years, with demand through the roof for beauty advent calendars and the best food advent calendars in 2021. Yet we’ve noticed a fair few craft based advent calendars cropping up this year that score points for their uniqueness and ability to keep kids busy for an hour or two.

There’s 24 day sewing projects and DIY calendar kits for seasoned pros to sink their teeth into. Or perhaps it’s time to try something new – like the paint-along Watercolour calendar – perfect for those eager to explore a new skill. And of course, there’s a whole host of activity advents for kids to look forward to, including classic craft sets and offerings with Hama Beads and plasticine to play with.

15 best craft advent calendars 2021:

1. The Make Arcade Craftvent Advent Calendar Sewing Kit

John Lewis and The Make Arcade have teamed up to create this 12 DIYS of Craftvent. Arguably one of the best craft advent calendars for 2021. Inside the box, you’ll find 12 felt kits that contain ribbons, glitter and twinkly trims that make for some dazzling Christmas decorations. (Our favourite is the festive felt Brussels sprout!) Simply follow the instructions and get to work during the countdown to Christmas.

2. Singer 24 piece Sewing Kit Advent Calendar 2021

Renowned one-stop sewing shop Singer has released this MEGA craft calendar for 2021 – perfect for those nimble with a needle and thread. From safety pins to thread, a needle travel kit, and plenty more, it’s sure to keep you busy during the chilly December nights.

3. The Crafty Kit Company Needle Felting Advent Calendar Kit

A real treat of a calendar for those handy with a needle. This special Crafty Kit Company advent has a mix of small gifts and festive needle felting projects to try your hand at throughout December. It’s perfect for taking time out between the festivities to hone your hobby.

4. Mini Envelope Advent Calendar

An avid DIYer who prefers a homemade advent? Then this is one of the best craft advent calendars for you. The sweet gold and white set comes with a stand with feet, a sticker sheet, 24 envelopes, and 24 note cards. You can write on the note cards, and fill each envelope with a personal treat to open every day in the run-up to Christmas!

5. Christmas Treehouse Pop and Slot Advent Calendar

Tired of watching re-runs and playing board games to pass the time over Christmas? Round up the family to construct this adorable treehouse advent calendar, which may require a few extra pairs of hands to build!

6. Crafters Companion Christmas Advent Calendar 2021



Crafter’s Companion has gone all out with their advent for 2021 – and we’re not talking about the stunning velvet purple and snowflake design. Behind 24 of the doors, you’ll find goodies that every professional crafter desires – from stamps and stencils to metal dies and even a printed paper pad. It’s perfect for crafting and DIY card-making projects with these supplies keeping you stocked up well into the new year.

7. Digital Download Watercolour Advent Calendar

We love the interactive element to this watercolour advent calendar, that’s been given 5 stars by several reviewers on Etsy. The idea is that you’ll follow a different watercolour Youtube tutorial every day in the countdown to Christmas, painting your creation in the downloadable calendar sheet that comes with the kit. A hell of a lot more wholesome than chocolate advent calendars, it’s a great advent activity for those new to painting or those wanting to brush up on old skills.

8. Plasticine Christmas Advent Calendar

Learn how to make a new and fantastically festive model each day in the countdown to Christmas with this fun 24 door plasticine calendar. From a reindeer to a Christmas pudding to crackers and presents, there are figures to test everyone’s plasticine skills in this set. And the good thing is, this particular plasticine never dries out, meaning you can recreate your favourites again – and keep it in the cupboard until next year’s festivities.

9. The Purple Cow Arts and Craft Advent Calendar

There’s nothing like some Christmas crafts for kids to get them into the festive spirit. And thankfully this handy calendar has all the seasonal crafts wrapped up and ready to go. Kick things off on day one, with an easy beaded star Christmas tree decoration and progress all the way through to Christmas Eve with a Reindeer card or two in tow. You’ll find all the bits needed to craft, plus a colourful manual with written and image-based instructions.

10. Hama Bead Advent Calendar

This Hema Bead advent calendar is sure to keep kids quiet for half an hour or so in the build-up to Christmas. This sweet set features beads, stencils and 24 suggested Christmas theme designs for them to recreate. Irons at the ready mum and dad!

11. Paperchase Stationery Calendar

Stationery coveters need to look no further than this bumper Paperchase calendar – packed full of all the pen, pencils and writing accessories you need to get crafting for the new year ahead. The 2021 advent features a sweet-shop design – so expect candy coloured pens and brightly patterned notebooks. They’ve also hidden some special gold pens in a number of calendars which equal a £100 gift voucher to spend in store!

12. Crayola Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar



This Crayola calendar is so much more than just crayons. This 24 door crafty activity kit contains word searches, colouring-in tasks and even Christmas gifts and decorations that little hands can assemble.

13. Purple Ladybug Advent Calendar 2021

There’s plenty of creativity and imaginative play to be had with this fun advent by Purple Ladybug. Hidden alongside some sweet toys are stickers, stencils, pens and glitter to aid some inspired crafting. A real bargain at under £25.

14. Fluffy Slime Advent Calendar

For kiddies who can’t get enough of slime time – this is the best craft advent calendar for them. The 24 door advent gives them 12 pre-made slimes in various vibrant colours. And on the other 12 days, they’ll find fabulous accessories to pimp up their slime – think foam balls, different colour glitter and little toy charms. Have them mix these in and see what special slime they can create.

15. Play-Doh Advent Calendar 2021

Young crafters will love getting their hands busy with this fun Play-Doh advent calendar set by Hasbro. The set includes five tubs of Play-Doh plus two Sparkle cans for some extra Christmas dazzle. And there are lots of fun moulds, cute Christmas accessories and a pair of plastic scissors to help them construct their colourful creations too.

