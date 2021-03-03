Trending:

74 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

Be inspired by these Mother’s Day cakes and bakes…
    • From elderflower drizzle cake to Bakewell tarts, we’ve rounded up our best Mother’s Day cake ideas and recipes.

    Mother’s Day is a day celebrating motherhood. The Mother’s Day tradition dates back to Ancient Greek times and is about showing your appreciation, love, and gratitude to the mother figures in your life. You can show this in many ways such as the giving of a gift, an act of kindness, or making something from scratch.

    If you’re looking to make something for your mum this Mother’s Day, try baking her a cake. We’ve got lots of inspiring cakes and bakes to choose from. Try one of our simple cakes for beginners like our lemon cupcakes. We’ve also got showstoppers, like our three-tiered rose and raspberry cake which is perfect for sharing.

    We highly recommend our sticky-sweet marmalade cake (pictured above). It’s a citrusy, zingy orange-flavored sponge, topped with a sticky glaze. Perfectly served with a drizzle of fresh cream.

    Here are some more of our best Mother’s Day cake ideas…

    Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

    The citrus lemon and tangy blueberries work wonders together in this loaf recipe. Finished with a bold, violent drizzle, this cake is an elegant showstopper. Complete with edible flowers to finish the look.

    Get the recipe: Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

    Elderflower drizzle cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Elderflower drizzle cake

    This elegant elderflower drizzle cake is sure to earn you a lot of brownie points on Mother's Day. Ready in just 40 mins, this delightful cake is filled with a sweet elderflower buttercream along with gooseberry jam and is drizzled in elderflower icing too.

    Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake

    Peach and orange drizzle loaf
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Peach and orange drizzle loaf

    Fruity and zingy, this peach and orange drizzle loaf cake is perfect for an easy afternoon tea. Top with fresh peach slices and drizzle with an easy icing just before serving.

    Get the recipe: Peach and orange drizzle loaf

    Chocolate beetroot cake
    Chocolate beetroot cake

    The earthy beetroot really brings the chocolate flavour to life in this chocolate beetroot cake. Sandwiched with a rich chocolate frosting, this cake is ideal if you’re looking for something a bit more indulgent.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate beetroot cake

    Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
    Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake

    Impress your mum with this Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake. Opting for a bundt cake is a great choice if you’re looking for a diverse cake. The subtle rose and sweet white chocolate flavour really complement each other.

    Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake

    Cupcake bouquet
    Cupcake bouquet

    One of our favourite Mother’s Day cake ideas, this edible cupcake bouquet turns simple vanilla sponge cupcakes into flowers just by simply decorating with colourful buttercream and piping in a circular motion.

    Get the recipe: Cupcake bouquet

    Coffee cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Coffee cake

    This deep, rich coffee cake has an intense coffee flavour in both the sponge and buttercream. Top generously with walnuts and pecans drizzled in maple or honey.

    Get the recipe: Coffee cake

    I love you mum biscuits
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    I love you mum biscuits

    Say 'I love you' with these cute cookies. You can also spell out any message you want to show your mum you care. The biscuits have a buttery crumb and are sandwiched together with strawberry jam.

    Get the recipe: I love you mum biscuits

    Parsnip, pecan and apple cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Parsnip, pecan and apple cake

    Try something new this Mother’s Day with this parsnip, pecan and apple cake. The sweet apple and nutty pecan work wonders together. The parsnip adds a punch of flavour which really compliments the fruit and nut pairing. It also makes the sponge extra moist.

    Get the recipe: Parsnip, pecan and apple cake

    White chocolate and raspberry gateau
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    White chocolate and raspberry gateau

    This impressive white chocolate and raspberry gateau is the perfect cake for sharing for dessert. With delicious sweet layers of sponge, cream and raspberry jam with a white chocolate ganache.

    Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau

    Horlicks loaf cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Horlicks loaf cake

    This soft malty cake is made with prunes and infused with Horlicks. It’s ideal served with a cuppa and will last about 2-3 days in an airtight container so can be made in advance.

    Get the recipe: Horlicks and prune loaf cake

    Bakewell tarts
    Bakewell tarts

    A British classic. Put a smile on your mum's face by making these Bakewell tarts. Sweet pastry filled with cherry jam and sticky frangipane.

    Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts

    Lemon and vanilla cupcakes
    Lemon and vanilla cupcakes

    These light and airy lemon and vanilla cupcakes are the perfect recipe to try if you are a novice in the kitchen, or to make with the kids for grandma.

    Get the recipe: Lemon and vanilla cupcakes

    Strawberry cloud cake
    Strawberry cloud cake

    This beautiful strawberry cloud cake needs no baking. Whip it up in 10 mins and leave to set in the fridge. Then take the cake out of the fridge when its ready to be served.

    Get the recipe: Strawberry cloud cake

    Raisin muffins
    Raisin muffins

    The ideal option for breakfast in bed. These easy raisin muffins are made in just four simple steps making them ideal for beginner bakers.

    Get the recipe: Raisin muffins

    Macaroons
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Macaroons

    Macaroons are a little fiddly to make but well worth the effort. Ideal for those with a little more skill in the kitchen, these macaroons are cooked in just 20 minutes.

    Get the recipe: Macaroons

    Red velvet layer cake
    Red velvet layer cake

    The rich dark sponge of this red velvet layer cake is sure to impress your mum. Sandwich and top with a cool cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of crumbs to hint at the ruby red sponge hidden inside.

    Get the recipe: Red velvet layer cake

    Raspberry and almond kisses
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Raspberry and almond kisses

    These deliciously sweet raspberry and almond kisses are simple to make. This recipe makes 15-20 which makes them ideal for sharing.

    Get the recipe: Raspberry and almond kisses

    Ginger crunch
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Ginger crunch

    These ginger crunch biscuits pack a punch of ginger flavour in every bite. Ideal if you’re looking for something a little more diverse than a cake. These biscuits are coated in a sticky golden syrup and ginger icing.

    Get the recipe: Ginger crunch

    Heart cookie lollies
    Heart cookie lollies

    These heart cookie lollies are easier to make than they may look. The kids will love decorating each heart for mum or grandma. Wrap in a cellophane bag once the icing has set and tie with a ribbon.

    Get the recipe: Heart cookie lollies

    Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake

    If you want to avoid baking mum something then this no-bake fridge cake is ideal. The crunch of the amaretti, richness of the dark chocolate and tanginess from the morello cherries work perfectly.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake

    Violet cream cupcakes
    Image credit: Thitaree Sarmkasat / Alamy Stock Photo
    Violet cream cupcakes

    Fresh and floral, these violet cream cupcakes are the perfect spring treat and will remind mum of a retro sweet favourite. Top with sugar flowers or edible flowers for a professional finish.

    Get the recipe: Violet cream cupcakes

    Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
    Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares

    Give classic Millionaire shortbread a nutty twist with this chocolate, toffee and peanut squares recipe. Prepare these squares in just 10 minutes.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares

    Red rose cupcakes
    Red rose cupcakes

    Pipe delicate red roses on top of soft, chocolate sponge cupcakes. Complete with a fondant leaf and you’ve got a bunch of edible roses for mum.

    Get the recipe: Red rose cupcakes

    Pistachio and yogurt cake
    Pistachio and yogurt cake

    Lower-fat but still full of flavour, this moist pistachio and yogurt cake uses yogurt and olive oil instead of butter for a lighter sponge.

    Get the recipe: Pistachio and yogurt cake

    Rose and pistachio cupcakes
    Image credit: Ella Valentine Baking Eggs
    Rose and pistachio cupcakes

    Another great Mother’s Day cake idea - these rose and pistachio cupcakes are infused with rose water and top with a light rose water and milk buttercream. Finish with a generous sprinkling of crushed pistachios.

    Get the recipe: Rose and pistachio cupcakes

    Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes
    Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes

    Need to make something gluten-free for your mum? Cakes and bakes aren't off the menu with our collection of gluten-free baking recipes, including these delicious blueberry cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Blueberry cupcakes

    Lemon cupcakes
    Lemon cupcakes

    Bright and cheerful, these lemon cupcakes will bring the sunshine to your Mother's Day. Each lemon cupcake is topped with a lemon infused icing and a simple white fondant flower.

    Get the recipe: Lemon cupcakes

    Rose and raspberry cake
    Rose and raspberry cake

    If you really want to go all out, try this 3-tier rose and raspberry cake. The sponges are given a lovely flavour by the super-sweet raspberry and rose icing.

    Get the recipe: Rose and raspberry cake

    Banoffee profiteroles
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Banoffee profiteroles

    These delicious banoffee profiteroles are an impressive treat to make your mum on Mother's Day. They're great for sharing if you've got the whole family coming round for the day.

    Get the recipe: Banoffee profiteroles

    Berry Victoria sponge
    Berry Victoria sponge

    Sometimes a classic Victoria sponge is all you need, but make it more impressive by stacking alternating thin layers of sponge and filling and topping with fresh berries.

    Get the recipe: Berry Victoria sponge

    Cinnamon marshmallows
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Cinnamon marshmallows

    Homemade marshmallows are much easier to make than you may think and these cinnamon infused ones are ideal for gifting this Mother’s Day.

    Get the recipe: Cinnamon marshmallows

    Hidden shape cupcakes
    Hidden shape cupcakes

    Want something a little more special than your standard cake or cupcake? Learn how to make these hidden shape cupcakes. Each cupcake has a hidden shape inside. We’ve chosen a butterfly but you could opt for a heart or a letter instead.

    Get the recipe: Hidden shape cupcakes

    Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream

    Light and fresh but with a powerful zesty flavour, this lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream is a good one for Grandmothers too.

    Get the recipe: Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream

    Key lime cupcakes
    Key lime cupcakes

    Does your Mum love a good pud? She'll love these key lime cupcakes. Tangy sponges with cool meringue buttercream capture the flavours of the classic dessert.

    Get the recipe: Key lime cupcakes

    Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake
    Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake

    An old-fashioned classic, this upside-down cake from Lorraine Pascale would finish of a Mothering Sunday lunch perfectly. Serve with a drizzle of custard or a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

    Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's upside-down cake

    Coke float cupcakes
    Coke float cupcakes

    The nostalgic cupcakes transform a retro drink into mouth-watering cupcakes. These cupcakes are best made and decorated just before you want to serve them as they are topped with actual ice cream and not buttercream.

    Get the recipe: Coke float cupcakes

    Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake
    Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake

    Fiona Cairns’ cake has a lightly almond sponge which is sandwiched together with tangy apricot jam and finished with a thick creme fraiche topping.

    Get the recipe: Fiona Cairns' almond, apricot and rose petal cake

    Tiramisu cupcakes
    Tiramisu cupcakes

    Just like a classic tiramisu, these light and airy cupcakes are made with chocolate and coffee. Gift in a classic cupcake box tied with a ribbon.

    Get the recipe: Tiramisu cupcakes

    Jammy doughnuts
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Jammy doughnuts

    A great idea for Mother’s Day, these doughnuts are another delicious alternative to the traditional Mother’s Day cake. Each sugar-coated doughnut is packed with a sticky, sweet strawberry jam filling.

    Get the recipe: Jammy doughnuts

    Baileys cheesecake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Baileys cheesecake

    Our Bailey’s no-bake cheesecake has the rich flavour of Baileys with a cool creamy cheesecake topping. Dust with cocoa powder or grated chocolate and serve with a drizzle of cream for Mother’s Day dessert.

    Get the recipe: Baileys cheesecake

    Rainbow cake
    Rainbow cake

    Create something a little more vibrant with our rainbow cake. This impressive Mother’s Day cake idea can be topped with frosting or simply served as it is with all its vibrant coloured layers.

    Get the recipe: Rainbow cake

    Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
    Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes

    The chocolate and beetroot pairing make these cupcakes irresistible. Each cupcake is topped with a full-fat cream cheese frosting. This recipe makes 10 cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes

    Pear and chocolate cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Pear and chocolate cake

    Rich and full of flavour, this pear and chocolate cake is also gluten-free so no Mum has to be without a cake on Mother's Day.

    Get the recipe: Pear and chocolate cake

    Pimms cupcake
    Pimms cupcake

    If your mum is a fan of Pimms, these Pimms cupcakes are a great choice. The sponge has a citrus orange flavour with a Pimms and strawberry filling and the buttercream is drizzled in a cucumber and mint glaze.

    Get the recipe: Pimms cupcakes

    Coconut and chocolate stripy cake
    Coconut and chocolate stripy cake

    Made by Royal baker, Fiona Cairns, this coconut and chocolate stripy cake is a real showstopper. We just love the chocolate buttercream roses as well as the impressive layered effect in the inside of the cake.

    Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripy cake

    Mini meringue kisses
    Mini meringue kisses

    These cute little mini meringue kisses are perfect if you want to make presents for more than one person. Get the kids to help with the decorating and then once they are set, pop into a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon.

    Get the recipe: Mini meringue kisses

    Blackberry bakewell cake
    Blackberry bakewell cake

    This blackberry Bakewell cake is a dense bake that is full of fruity flavour. The blackberries give this classic Bakewell a new lease of life. Serve warm with clotted cream for an indulgent dessert.

    Get the recipe: Blackberry Bakewell cake

    Mother’s day cupcakes
    Mother’s day cupcakes

    Turn simple vanilla sponge cupcakes into Mother’s Day cakes with our easy recipe. You can either opt to make the toppers from scratch using fondant and modelling icing or you could opt for ready-made shop bought edible flowers instead.

    Get the recipe: Mother's day cupcakes

    Hidden heart cupcakes
    Hidden heart cupcakes

    A hidden message of love will bring a smile to Mum's face this Mother's Day. Bake a red heart into rich chocolate sponges with this hidden heart cupcakes recipe.

    Get the recipe: Hidden heart cupcakes

    Mary berry's Lemon drizzle cake recipe
    Image credit: TI Media
    Mary Berry lemon drizzle cake recipe

    Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake is one of our most popular recipes. The citrus lemon sponge is topped with a crunchy lemon drizzle. It’s a classic Mother’s Day cake.

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake

    Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread
    Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread

    Make up a batch of delicious strawberry and white chocolate shortbread, cut into hearts and wrap with red ribbon - a simple, yet beautiful Mother's Day treat.

    Get the recipe: Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread

    Chocolate and coconut doughnuts
    Chocolate and coconut doughnuts

    These chocolate and coconut doughnuts would look lovely wrapped up in tissue paper for a homemade food gifts. The outside crunch of the desiccated coconut and the gooey soft chocolate insides are just delicious.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut doughnuts

    Ice cream cones
    Ice cream cones

    Turn classic cupcakes into ice cream cones for a quirky Mother’s Day treat. You can play around with different coloured buttercream to resemble your mums favourite flavours.

    Get the recipe: Ice cream cones

    Raspberry and custard tarts
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Raspberry and custard tarts

    Raspberries are just delicious when teamed with mellow flavours in simple custard tarts. This raspberry and custard recipe will make a perfect Mother's Day pud.

    Get the recipe: Raspberry and custard tarts

    Victoria Threader’s Mother’s Day cupcakes
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Victoria Threader’s Mother’s Day cupcakes

    Decorate your vanilla cupcakes with marshmellow petals by following Victoria Threader's easy recipe for Mother's Day cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Mother's Day cupcakes.

    Easy chocolate fudge
    Easy chocolate fudge

    Making your own fudge could not be easier and it makes a great food gift. See how to make this chocolate fudge with our easy recipe video.

    Get the recipe: Easy chocolate fudge

    Lemon geranium cheesecake
    Lemon geranium cheesecake

    Give your cheesecake a springtime lift with the addition of fresh lemon and geranium petals, with this simple recipe from Woman's Weekly.

    Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake

    Red velvet whoopie pies
    Image credit: Baking Recipe Collection cook book by Sainsburys
    Red velvet whoopie pies

    If you want to go all out this impressive red velvet whoopie pie recipe should do the trick. Chewy and slightly soft with a creamy filling, they'll be a winner all round.

    Get the recipe: Red velvet whoopie pie

    Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu
    Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu

    Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu is the ideal dessert for mum on Mother’s Day. The rich coffee and chocolate flavoured sponge is sandwiched together with a light cream and drizzled in a rich ganache.

    Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's mini tiramisu

    Battenburg Cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Battenburg Cake

    It’s much easier to make a Battenburg than you may think. Follow our simple recipe and in just five simple steps, you’ll have a classic, retro loaf on the table ready to serve with a cuppa.

    Get the recipe: Battenburg

    Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits
    Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits

    Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits take just 10 minutes to cook. Follow Mary’s simple guide on how to bring the different flavoured doughs together; vanilla and chocolate to make these impressive, standout biscuits.

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry's two-tone heart biscuits

    Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes
    Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes

    Make the most of all the lovely British rhubarb coming into season by making these stunning rhubarb and ginger cupcakes. The ginger really brings the flavour of the zesty rhubarb to life.

    Get the recipe: Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes

    White chocolate and raspberry blondies
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    White chocolate and raspberry blondies

    These white chocolate and raspberry blondies are the ideal alternative to brownies. They’re much lighter in flavour and texture but still have that sweet, chocolate flavour. The raspberries add a burst of flavour in each bite.

    Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies.

    Lemon heart biscuits
    Lemon heart biscuits

    Show just how much your mum means to you by making these cute lemon heart biscuits. This recipe makes 40 biscuits so there'll be plenty to go around!

    Get the recipe: Lemon heart biscuits

    Red velvet cookies
    Red velvet cookies

    These red velvet cookies use red food colouring paste to really make them pop with colour. This recipe makes 20 cookies in just 30 minutes.

    Get the recipe: Red velvet cookies

    Carrot cupcake recipe
    Image credit: Primrose Bakery, Covent Garden
    Carrot cupcakes

    If your mum loves carrot cake these cupcakes are sure to satisfy. Made with heaps of freshly grated carrot and topped with a cream cheese frosting, these cupcakes are so moreish.

    Get the recipe: Carrot cupcakes

    Frosted brownie
    Image credit: The Hummingbird Bakery
    Frosted brownies

    Top your chocolate brownie tray bake with a rich, chocolate frosting just like the Hummingbird Bakery. They make their frosting using icing sugar, butter, cocoa powder and cream cheese.

    Get the recipe: Frosted brownies

    Very berry chocolate tray bake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Very berry chocolate tray bake

    Another great Mother’s Day cake idea, this very berry chocolate tray bake combines rich chocolate together with tangy berries such as raspberries or blackberries. You could try strawberries or blueberries too.

    Get the recipe: Very berry chocolate tray bake

    Chocolate brownies
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Chocolate brownies

    Whip up a batch of these classic, gooey brownies. These brownies can be made using milk or dark chocolate. Make in advance as brownies are often better, and gooier, the next day.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies

    Carrot and beetroot cake
    Carrot and beetroot cake

    If your mum loves her veggies or is an avid gardener we're sure she'd apperciate this delicious, rich carrot and beetroot cake.

    Get the recipe: Carrot and beetroot cake

    Rocky Road

    A great one for making with the kids, this no-bake rocky road combines melted chocolate together with broken biscuit, Maltesers and marshmallows. It’s quick and delicious.

    Get the recipe: Rocky Road

    Rainbow biscuits
    Rainbow biscuits

    Ideal for making with the kids, these rainbow biscuits take just 10 minutes to prep. We’d recommend using food gel to get the best vibrant colour.

    Get the recipe: Rainbow biscuits