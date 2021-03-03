74 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

From elderflower drizzle cake to Bakewell tarts, we’ve rounded up our best Mother’s Day cake ideas and recipes.
Mother’s Day is a day celebrating motherhood. The Mother’s Day tradition dates back to Ancient Greek times and is about showing your appreciation, love, and gratitude to the mother figures in your life. You can show this in many ways such as the giving of a gift, an act of kindness, or making something from scratch.
If you’re looking to make something for your mum this Mother’s Day, try baking her a cake. We’ve got lots of inspiring cakes and bakes to choose from. Try one of our simple cakes for beginners like our lemon cupcakes. We’ve also got showstoppers, like our three-tiered rose and raspberry cake which is perfect for sharing.
We highly recommend our sticky-sweet marmalade cake (pictured above). It’s a citrusy, zingy orange-flavored sponge, topped with a sticky glaze. Perfectly served with a drizzle of fresh cream.
Here are some more of our best Mother’s Day cake ideas…
Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake
The citrus lemon and tangy blueberries work wonders together in this loaf recipe. Finished with a bold, violent drizzle, this cake is an elegant showstopper. Complete with edible flowers to finish the look.
Get the recipe: Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake
Elderflower drizzle cake
This elegant elderflower drizzle cake is sure to earn you a lot of brownie points on Mother's Day. Ready in just 40 mins, this delightful cake is filled with a sweet elderflower buttercream along with gooseberry jam and is drizzled in elderflower icing too.
Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake
Peach and orange drizzle loaf
Fruity and zingy, this peach and orange drizzle loaf cake is perfect for an easy afternoon tea. Top with fresh peach slices and drizzle with an easy icing just before serving.
Get the recipe: Peach and orange drizzle loaf
Chocolate beetroot cake
The earthy beetroot really brings the chocolate flavour to life in this chocolate beetroot cake. Sandwiched with a rich chocolate frosting, this cake is ideal if you’re looking for something a bit more indulgent.
Get the recipe: Chocolate beetroot cake
Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
Impress your mum with this Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake. Opting for a bundt cake is a great choice if you’re looking for a diverse cake. The subtle rose and sweet white chocolate flavour really complement each other.
Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
Cupcake bouquet
One of our favourite Mother’s Day cake ideas, this edible cupcake bouquet turns simple vanilla sponge cupcakes into flowers just by simply decorating with colourful buttercream and piping in a circular motion.
Get the recipe: Cupcake bouquet
Coffee cake
This deep, rich coffee cake has an intense coffee flavour in both the sponge and buttercream. Top generously with walnuts and pecans drizzled in maple or honey.
Get the recipe: Coffee cake
I love you mum biscuits
Say 'I love you' with these cute cookies. You can also spell out any message you want to show your mum you care. The biscuits have a buttery crumb and are sandwiched together with strawberry jam.
Get the recipe: I love you mum biscuits
Parsnip, pecan and apple cake
Try something new this Mother’s Day with this parsnip, pecan and apple cake. The sweet apple and nutty pecan work wonders together. The parsnip adds a punch of flavour which really compliments the fruit and nut pairing. It also makes the sponge extra moist.
Get the recipe: Parsnip, pecan and apple cake
White chocolate and raspberry gateau
This impressive white chocolate and raspberry gateau is the perfect cake for sharing for dessert. With delicious sweet layers of sponge, cream and raspberry jam with a white chocolate ganache.
Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau
Horlicks loaf cake
This soft malty cake is made with prunes and infused with Horlicks. It’s ideal served with a cuppa and will last about 2-3 days in an airtight container so can be made in advance.
Get the recipe: Horlicks and prune loaf cake
Bakewell tarts
A British classic. Put a smile on your mum's face by making these Bakewell tarts. Sweet pastry filled with cherry jam and sticky frangipane.
Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts
Lemon and vanilla cupcakes
These light and airy lemon and vanilla cupcakes are the perfect recipe to try if you are a novice in the kitchen, or to make with the kids for grandma.
Get the recipe: Lemon and vanilla cupcakes
Strawberry cloud cake
This beautiful strawberry cloud cake needs no baking. Whip it up in 10 mins and leave to set in the fridge. Then take the cake out of the fridge when its ready to be served.
Get the recipe: Strawberry cloud cake
Raisin muffins
The ideal option for breakfast in bed. These easy raisin muffins are made in just four simple steps making them ideal for beginner bakers.
Get the recipe: Raisin muffins
Macaroons
Macaroons are a little fiddly to make but well worth the effort. Ideal for those with a little more skill in the kitchen, these macaroons are cooked in just 20 minutes.
Get the recipe: Macaroons
Red velvet layer cake
The rich dark sponge of this red velvet layer cake is sure to impress your mum. Sandwich and top with a cool cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of crumbs to hint at the ruby red sponge hidden inside.
Get the recipe: Red velvet layer cake
Raspberry and almond kisses
These deliciously sweet raspberry and almond kisses are simple to make. This recipe makes 15-20 which makes them ideal for sharing.
Get the recipe: Raspberry and almond kisses
Ginger crunch
These ginger crunch biscuits pack a punch of ginger flavour in every bite. Ideal if you’re looking for something a little more diverse than a cake. These biscuits are coated in a sticky golden syrup and ginger icing.
Get the recipe: Ginger crunch
Heart cookie lollies
These heart cookie lollies are easier to make than they may look. The kids will love decorating each heart for mum or grandma. Wrap in a cellophane bag once the icing has set and tie with a ribbon.
Get the recipe: Heart cookie lollies
Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake
If you want to avoid baking mum something then this no-bake fridge cake is ideal. The crunch of the amaretti, richness of the dark chocolate and tanginess from the morello cherries work perfectly.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake
Violet cream cupcakes
Fresh and floral, these violet cream cupcakes are the perfect spring treat and will remind mum of a retro sweet favourite. Top with sugar flowers or edible flowers for a professional finish.
Get the recipe: Violet cream cupcakes
Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Give classic Millionaire shortbread a nutty twist with this chocolate, toffee and peanut squares recipe. Prepare these squares in just 10 minutes.
Get the recipe: Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Red rose cupcakes
Pipe delicate red roses on top of soft, chocolate sponge cupcakes. Complete with a fondant leaf and you’ve got a bunch of edible roses for mum.
Get the recipe: Red rose cupcakes
Pistachio and yogurt cake
Lower-fat but still full of flavour, this moist pistachio and yogurt cake uses yogurt and olive oil instead of butter for a lighter sponge.
Get the recipe: Pistachio and yogurt cake
Rose and pistachio cupcakes
Another great Mother’s Day cake idea - these rose and pistachio cupcakes are infused with rose water and top with a light rose water and milk buttercream. Finish with a generous sprinkling of crushed pistachios.
Get the recipe: Rose and pistachio cupcakes
Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes
Need to make something gluten-free for your mum? Cakes and bakes aren't off the menu with our collection of gluten-free baking recipes, including these delicious blueberry cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Blueberry cupcakes
Lemon cupcakes
Bright and cheerful, these lemon cupcakes will bring the sunshine to your Mother's Day. Each lemon cupcake is topped with a lemon infused icing and a simple white fondant flower.
Get the recipe: Lemon cupcakes
Rose and raspberry cake
If you really want to go all out, try this 3-tier rose and raspberry cake. The sponges are given a lovely flavour by the super-sweet raspberry and rose icing.
Get the recipe: Rose and raspberry cake
Banoffee profiteroles
These delicious banoffee profiteroles are an impressive treat to make your mum on Mother's Day. They're great for sharing if you've got the whole family coming round for the day.
Get the recipe: Banoffee profiteroles
Berry Victoria sponge
Sometimes a classic Victoria sponge is all you need, but make it more impressive by stacking alternating thin layers of sponge and filling and topping with fresh berries.
Get the recipe: Berry Victoria sponge
Cinnamon marshmallows
Homemade marshmallows are much easier to make than you may think and these cinnamon infused ones are ideal for gifting this Mother’s Day.
Get the recipe: Cinnamon marshmallows
Hidden shape cupcakes
Want something a little more special than your standard cake or cupcake? Learn how to make these hidden shape cupcakes. Each cupcake has a hidden shape inside. We’ve chosen a butterfly but you could opt for a heart or a letter instead.
Get the recipe: Hidden shape cupcakes
Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream
Light and fresh but with a powerful zesty flavour, this lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream is a good one for Grandmothers too.
Get the recipe: Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream
Key lime cupcakes
Does your Mum love a good pud? She'll love these key lime cupcakes. Tangy sponges with cool meringue buttercream capture the flavours of the classic dessert.
Get the recipe: Key lime cupcakes
Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake
An old-fashioned classic, this upside-down cake from Lorraine Pascale would finish of a Mothering Sunday lunch perfectly. Serve with a drizzle of custard or a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's upside-down cake
Coke float cupcakes
The nostalgic cupcakes transform a retro drink into mouth-watering cupcakes. These cupcakes are best made and decorated just before you want to serve them as they are topped with actual ice cream and not buttercream.
Get the recipe: Coke float cupcakes
Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake
Fiona Cairns’ cake has a lightly almond sponge which is sandwiched together with tangy apricot jam and finished with a thick creme fraiche topping.
Get the recipe: Fiona Cairns' almond, apricot and rose petal cake
Tiramisu cupcakes
Just like a classic tiramisu, these light and airy cupcakes are made with chocolate and coffee. Gift in a classic cupcake box tied with a ribbon.
Get the recipe: Tiramisu cupcakes
Jammy doughnuts
A great idea for Mother’s Day, these doughnuts are another delicious alternative to the traditional Mother’s Day cake. Each sugar-coated doughnut is packed with a sticky, sweet strawberry jam filling.
Get the recipe: Jammy doughnuts
Baileys cheesecake
Our Bailey’s no-bake cheesecake has the rich flavour of Baileys with a cool creamy cheesecake topping. Dust with cocoa powder or grated chocolate and serve with a drizzle of cream for Mother’s Day dessert.
Get the recipe: Baileys cheesecake
Rainbow cake
Create something a little more vibrant with our rainbow cake. This impressive Mother’s Day cake idea can be topped with frosting or simply served as it is with all its vibrant coloured layers.
Get the recipe: Rainbow cake
Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
The chocolate and beetroot pairing make these cupcakes irresistible. Each cupcake is topped with a full-fat cream cheese frosting. This recipe makes 10 cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
Pear and chocolate cake
Rich and full of flavour, this pear and chocolate cake is also gluten-free so no Mum has to be without a cake on Mother's Day.
Get the recipe: Pear and chocolate cake
Pimms cupcake
If your mum is a fan of Pimms, these Pimms cupcakes are a great choice. The sponge has a citrus orange flavour with a Pimms and strawberry filling and the buttercream is drizzled in a cucumber and mint glaze.
Get the recipe: Pimms cupcakes
Coconut and chocolate stripy cake
Made by Royal baker, Fiona Cairns, this coconut and chocolate stripy cake is a real showstopper. We just love the chocolate buttercream roses as well as the impressive layered effect in the inside of the cake.
Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripy cake
Mini meringue kisses
These cute little mini meringue kisses are perfect if you want to make presents for more than one person. Get the kids to help with the decorating and then once they are set, pop into a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon.
Get the recipe: Mini meringue kisses
Blackberry bakewell cake
This blackberry Bakewell cake is a dense bake that is full of fruity flavour. The blackberries give this classic Bakewell a new lease of life. Serve warm with clotted cream for an indulgent dessert.
Get the recipe: Blackberry Bakewell cake
Mother’s day cupcakes
Turn simple vanilla sponge cupcakes into Mother’s Day cakes with our easy recipe. You can either opt to make the toppers from scratch using fondant and modelling icing or you could opt for ready-made shop bought edible flowers instead.
Get the recipe: Mother's day cupcakes
Hidden heart cupcakes
A hidden message of love will bring a smile to Mum's face this Mother's Day. Bake a red heart into rich chocolate sponges with this hidden heart cupcakes recipe.
Get the recipe: Hidden heart cupcakes
Mary Berry lemon drizzle cake recipe
Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake is one of our most popular recipes. The citrus lemon sponge is topped with a crunchy lemon drizzle. It’s a classic Mother’s Day cake.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake
Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread
Make up a batch of delicious strawberry and white chocolate shortbread, cut into hearts and wrap with red ribbon - a simple, yet beautiful Mother's Day treat.
Get the recipe: Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread
Chocolate and coconut doughnuts
These chocolate and coconut doughnuts would look lovely wrapped up in tissue paper for a homemade food gifts. The outside crunch of the desiccated coconut and the gooey soft chocolate insides are just delicious.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut doughnuts
Ice cream cones
Turn classic cupcakes into ice cream cones for a quirky Mother’s Day treat. You can play around with different coloured buttercream to resemble your mums favourite flavours.
Get the recipe: Ice cream cones
Raspberry and custard tarts
Raspberries are just delicious when teamed with mellow flavours in simple custard tarts. This raspberry and custard recipe will make a perfect Mother's Day pud.
Get the recipe: Raspberry and custard tarts
Victoria Threader’s Mother’s Day cupcakes
Decorate your vanilla cupcakes with marshmellow petals by following Victoria Threader's easy recipe for Mother's Day cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Mother's Day cupcakes.
Easy chocolate fudge
Making your own fudge could not be easier and it makes a great food gift. See how to make this chocolate fudge with our easy recipe video.
Get the recipe: Easy chocolate fudge
Lemon geranium cheesecake
Give your cheesecake a springtime lift with the addition of fresh lemon and geranium petals, with this simple recipe from Woman's Weekly.
Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake
Red velvet whoopie pies
If you want to go all out this impressive red velvet whoopie pie recipe should do the trick. Chewy and slightly soft with a creamy filling, they'll be a winner all round.
Get the recipe: Red velvet whoopie pie
Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu
Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu is the ideal dessert for mum on Mother’s Day. The rich coffee and chocolate flavoured sponge is sandwiched together with a light cream and drizzled in a rich ganache.
Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's mini tiramisu
Battenburg Cake
It’s much easier to make a Battenburg than you may think. Follow our simple recipe and in just five simple steps, you’ll have a classic, retro loaf on the table ready to serve with a cuppa.
Get the recipe: Battenburg
Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits
Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits take just 10 minutes to cook. Follow Mary’s simple guide on how to bring the different flavoured doughs together; vanilla and chocolate to make these impressive, standout biscuits.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry's two-tone heart biscuits
Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes
Make the most of all the lovely British rhubarb coming into season by making these stunning rhubarb and ginger cupcakes. The ginger really brings the flavour of the zesty rhubarb to life.
Get the recipe: Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes
White chocolate and raspberry blondies
These white chocolate and raspberry blondies are the ideal alternative to brownies. They’re much lighter in flavour and texture but still have that sweet, chocolate flavour. The raspberries add a burst of flavour in each bite.
Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies.
Lemon heart biscuits
Show just how much your mum means to you by making these cute lemon heart biscuits. This recipe makes 40 biscuits so there'll be plenty to go around!
Get the recipe: Lemon heart biscuits
Red velvet cookies
These red velvet cookies use red food colouring paste to really make them pop with colour. This recipe makes 20 cookies in just 30 minutes.
Get the recipe: Red velvet cookies
Carrot cupcakes
If your mum loves carrot cake these cupcakes are sure to satisfy. Made with heaps of freshly grated carrot and topped with a cream cheese frosting, these cupcakes are so moreish.
Get the recipe: Carrot cupcakes
Frosted brownies
Top your chocolate brownie tray bake with a rich, chocolate frosting just like the Hummingbird Bakery. They make their frosting using icing sugar, butter, cocoa powder and cream cheese.
Get the recipe: Frosted brownies
Very berry chocolate tray bake
Another great Mother’s Day cake idea, this very berry chocolate tray bake combines rich chocolate together with tangy berries such as raspberries or blackberries. You could try strawberries or blueberries too.
Get the recipe: Very berry chocolate tray bake
Chocolate brownies
Whip up a batch of these classic, gooey brownies. These brownies can be made using milk or dark chocolate. Make in advance as brownies are often better, and gooier, the next day.
Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies
Carrot and beetroot cake
If your mum loves her veggies or is an avid gardener we're sure she'd apperciate this delicious, rich carrot and beetroot cake.
Get the recipe: Carrot and beetroot cake
Rocky Road
A great one for making with the kids, this no-bake rocky road combines melted chocolate together with broken biscuit, Maltesers and marshmallows. It’s quick and delicious.
Get the recipe: Rocky Road
Rainbow biscuits
Ideal for making with the kids, these rainbow biscuits take just 10 minutes to prep. We’d recommend using food gel to get the best vibrant colour.
Get the recipe: Rainbow biscuits