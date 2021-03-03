74 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From elderflower drizzle cake to Bakewell tarts, we’ve rounded up our best Mother’s Day cake ideas and recipes.

Mother’s Day is a day celebrating motherhood. The Mother’s Day tradition dates back to Ancient Greek times and is about showing your appreciation, love, and gratitude to the mother figures in your life. You can show this in many ways such as the giving of a gift, an act of kindness, or making something from scratch.

If you’re looking to make something for your mum this Mother’s Day, try baking her a cake. We’ve got lots of inspiring cakes and bakes to choose from. Try one of our simple cakes for beginners like our lemon cupcakes. We’ve also got showstoppers, like our three-tiered rose and raspberry cake which is perfect for sharing.

We highly recommend our sticky-sweet marmalade cake (pictured above). It’s a citrusy, zingy orange-flavored sponge, topped with a sticky glaze. Perfectly served with a drizzle of fresh cream.

Here are some more of our best Mother’s Day cake ideas…