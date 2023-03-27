Where to buy the best Easter desserts for 2023

From Aldi to Patisserie Valerie our food experts have narrowed down their favourite shop-bought Easter desserts for this year, and you'll want to try them all.

If you're looking to host an Easter party this year or have family over for an epic Sunday roast, don't forget to serve one of these unique Easter desserts (opens in new tab). From classically inspired puddings like Aldi’s hot cross bun bread and butter pudding to vegan alternatives like Abel and Cole’s blueberry and lemon tart, we’ve tried to account for everyone.

This year, our panel of food experts - Goodto.com, Woman & Home, and Woman's Weekly's in-house Food Team, consisting of Food Director Jen Bedloe (opens in new tab), Food Editor Jess Meyer (opens in new tab), Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks (opens in new tab), and Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks (opens in new tab), put an array of Simnel cakes to the test including supermarket names such as Waitrose, M&S, and Sainsbury's.

“There is such a huge variety of innovative desserts available, many of them are definitely more style over substance though. To impress us these desserts had to tick both boxes, being equally tasty as attractive," says Deputy Food Editor, Rose Fooks.

Collectively, the team has years of experience trying and testing thousands of new food and drink products each year as well as developing new and exciting recipes. This means you can trust their judgment and feel confident that they would only score a product highly if they truly thought it was worthy. With that in mind, here are this year's favourites...

Best shop-bought Easter desserts 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. M&S Egg & Soldiers Mousse Cakes, 120g - View at Ocado (opens in new tab) Winner: The best Easter dessert 2023 RRP: £5 These two mousse cakes make a great dessert option for adults and children alike, designed to mimic the British classic egg and soldiers, judges enjoyed the creativity. An airy white chocolate mousse is encased by a light vanilla sponge, topped with a refreshing passionfruit curd which mimics the ‘yolk’, this cuts through the richness of the chocolate mousse. To top it off a blonde chocolate 'soldier' pokes out of the top, which is perfect for dipping into the mousse and adds extra novelty. All of this sits on top of a crispy feuilletine base. Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks says: "We loved the creativity of this dessert and thought all of the elements worked really well together, great after a heavy Easter lunch and easy to serve."

(opens in new tab) 2. Aldi Specially Selected hot cross bun pudding, 600g - View at Aldi (opens in new tab) Best warm Easter dessert RRP: £3.99 A fun take on the traditional bread and-butter pudding. Hot cross buns are soaked in creamy custard, which makes the buns nice and soft. Packed with plump raisins and juicy fruits, there is a subtle hint of warming spice. Judges enjoyed the citrussy element of this pudding that cut through the creamy custard. Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks says: "Judges thought this would be elevated with the addition of pouring cream or extra custard, you can never have too much. A great crowd-pleasing dessert that would serve 4-6."

(opens in new tab) 3. Asda Twin Cracked Egg Cheesecakes, 2pk - View at Asda (opens in new tab) Best novelty Easter dessert RRP: £3.50 Coming in a pack of 2, these mini cheesecakes are made of light with a light and airy cheesecake filling a tropical ‘yolk’ and crisp, lightly spiced base. Similarly to the Mousse Cakes, they are light and refreshing. Served in individual portions they are easy to serve and suitable for adults and children.

(opens in new tab) 4. Patisserie Valerie Easter Mini Cakes box, 915g - View at Patisserie Valerie (opens in new tab) Best Easter dessert to give as a gift RRP: £36.95 There is always a high expectation for Patisserie Valerie cakes, and these didn’t disappoint. These delightful little cakes, we thought, were more like puddings. The box was made up of 2 types of cake, The Eggsquisite Chocolate Mini and The Eggciting Mini Surprise. The Chocolate Mini is decorated with chocolate cream, an elegant swirl of chocolate icing, and topped with a white chocolate turquoise and golden egg. The filling was made up of three layers of rich, light, and airy chocolate sponge and creamy chocolate icing, think cake meets chocolate mousse. It was delicious and melted in your mouth. We loved this cake! Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks says: "The Eggciting Mini Surprise is decorated with a swiss meringue buttercream dripped with dark chocolate ganache, an elegant swirl of buttercream, and topped with a turquoise and gold speckled white chocolate egg. Whilst unsuspecting from the outside, when cut into a vibrant yellow chocolate sponge is revealed. The sponge was a little drier than the chocolate one and was full of a creamy filling that we didn’t think added much to the cake. These little cakes would make a great gift to send over the Easter period."

(opens in new tab) 5. Mr. Prempy’s Blueberry and Lemon Tart, Abel & Cole, 850g - View at Abel & Cole (opens in new tab) Best vegan Easter dessert RRP: £20 This bold and vibrant dessert makes a great vegan option (or general dessert, we thought it was delicious). Full of whole and natural ingredients, there isn’t an additive in sight. This refreshing and fruity tart has a punchy blueberry flavour which is paired beautifully with tart lemon that almost makes it taste a bit like blackcurrant. Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks says: "The soft and impressively creamy cheesecake filling, given the absence of dairy is nicely contrasted by a crunchy coconutty base. Finished off with a sprinkling of chopped nuts, this dessert would be great if you need a dairy free option."

(opens in new tab) 6. Pots & Co Double Chocolate Ganache, 80g - View at Sainsbury's (opens in new tab) Best chocolate Easter dessert RRP: £2.15 One for the hardcore chocolate lovers! These little desserts come in cute glass ramekins and are filled with two layers of sustainably crafted Columbian chocolate ganache. Creamy and chocolatey, it was clear the chocolate was good quality. Whilst they are extremely rich, the portions are made with this in mind and are suitably small. Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks says: "Judges commented these rich desserts could be topped with some crushed Mini Eggs to make them more seasonally appropriate."

(opens in new tab) 7. Frozen Raspberry Meringue Roulade - View at Waitrose and Partners (opens in new tab) Best frozen Easter dessert RRP: £5.50 Made up of crisp and delicate meringue that is filled with a vibrant raspberry sauce and raspberries as well as whipped cream. Judges enjoyed the combination of the crunchy meringue layer, the softly whipped cream, and the smooth raspberry filling. Judges also thought the appearance of the meringue was great, the hand-rolled meringue resulted in a lovely swirl and the vibrant colour of the raspberries added a wonderful pop of colour. The team added that the dessert could be scattered with a few raspberries to enhance its presentation. Junior Food Writer, Georgia Sparks says: "I love the texture of this dessert, the addition of whole raspberries adds a subtle crunch against the soft meringue."

How did we test the best Easter desserts?

Using their experience as professional recipe developers and food journalists, Jen, Jess, Rose, and Georgia tasted each Easter dessert. Whilst taste is of course the team's top priority, judges were looking for creativity too.

Tasting almost 20 Easter desserts, the food team used their experience as professional recipe developers and food journalists, to decide what you should be putting in your trolley.

First and foremost, the flavour of the dessert was considered. The judges were looking for an Easter dessert that wasn’t overly sweet and the flavours were balanced. Another consideration was that the flavourings were not synthetic tasting and were true to the product description.

Once the flavour of the dessert had been assessed, judges turned their attention to the appearance of the dessert. Whilst taste is of course the team's top priority, judges were looking for creativity too. Judges enjoyed desserts that had a novelty element as well as tasted great too.

Meet the experts: Tried and tested by...

Rose Fooks Social Links Navigation Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. She has a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Career highlights have included interviewing the wonderful Mary Berry and working on Truth, Love and Clean Cutlery; a guidebook of sustainable restaurants in the UK.

Jen Bedloe Social Links Navigation Food Director An experienced recipe writer, editor, and food stylist, Jen is Group Food Director at Future plc where she oversees the food content across the women’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Women’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, Goodto.com, and womanandhome.com. Jen studied Communications at Goldsmiths, then landed her first job in media working for Delia Smith’s publishing company on Sainsbury’s magazine. Jen honed her practical skills by combining courses at Leith’s cookery school with time spent in the test kitchen testing recipes and assisting food stylists on photoshoots.

Jess Meyer Social Links Navigation Food Editor Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. An experienced recipe writer, food stylist and home economist, Jess honed her skills in print and digital food media, working with well known brands such as Great British Bake Off, Tastemade US and UK, and Slimming World to name a few.

Georgia Sparks Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks is Junior Food Writer, working across Woman & Home, Woman’s Weekly, Chat and goodto.com. She's passionate about food and is most content knife and fork in hand around the table with family and friends. Georgia works within the Food Team at Future Plc where she can usually be found in the kitchen developing and testing recipes as well as assisting on shoots and writing food features.

