18 low calorie fruits

All fruit is good for us, but did you know that some fruits are lower in calories than others? From apples to raspberries, we’ve rounded up low calorie fruit all under 100 calories.

If you’re looking for a low calorie snack, simple diet desserts option, or quick low calorie breakfast idea, these low calorie fruits are a perfect choice. Not only are they low in calories, but they also count towards your five-a-day making them healthy all around.

Fruit is a great source of vitamins and minerals including things like fiber, antioxidants, potassium, vitamin C, and more. It is also the best and most natural way to get your sugar fix and is a healthy sugar alternative.

Here’s our roundup of low calorie fruits all under 100 calories…

Low calorie fruits

1. Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and the weight off. Nutrient-rich apples contain a flavonoid called quercetin, which is thought to lower the risk of chronic disease. And one small apple is just around 32 calories.

Total calories: 32 per apple



2. Blackberries

Not only are blackberries good for you, but they’re also low in calories. Full of fiber, blackberries are also one of the best sources of antioxidants, which may reduce the risk of many diseases. And they contain a single calorie per berry.

Total calories: 1 per blackberry



3. Blueberies

Known for being low in calories but exceptionally high in nutrients, one heaped tablespoon of blueberries contains just eight calories, so you can have three tablespoons and not even hit 30 calories.

Total calories: 8 per heaped tablespoon



4. Cherries

These juicy red stones fruits have a short season in early summer so take advantage while you can because they’re rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C and contain more potassium (that helps nerve function) than apples or strawberries.

Total calories: 43 per 10 cherries



5. Cherry tomatoes

Technically a fruit, cherry tomatoes are bite-sized spheres of goodness. They contain lycopene, which keeps the heart healthy and protects the skin from UV damage. One cherry tomato contains just three calories, so a large handful of 10 will only set you back 30 calories.

Total calories: 3 per tomato



6. Dragon fruit

This stunning-looking fruit contains around 60 calories per fruit. It’s packed with dietary fiber and antioxidants and is a great plant source of magnesium, which helps convert food into energy.

Total calories: 60 per fruit



7. Grapefruit

Not everyone likes the sourness of grapefruit but this citrus fruit is low in calories and high in nutrients. It’s an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamins A and C, as well as potassium that helps regulate blood pressure. It’s thought to curb appetite but can react with certain drugs such as statins, so if you’re taking medication check before eating.

Total calories: 52 per ½ grapefruit

8. Kiwi fruit

One peeled kiwi fruit contains just 42 calories. Kiwi fruit also contains dietary fiber and will provide you with more vitamin C than oranges.

Total calories: 42 per kiwi

9. Oranges

A thirst-quenching, medium-sized orange contains around 62 calories and is a good source of fiber, calcium, and vitamins A and C.

Total calories: 62 per orange



10. Peaches

You’ll find around 50 calories in a medium peach. Like many other fruits, peaches are a great source of antioxidants, including caffeic acid and carotenoids – which are thought to have cancer-fighting properties – and vitamins A and C.

Total calories: 50 per peach

11. Pears

A small pear provides 85 calories. Like apples, they contain pectin – a type of plant fiber that’s good for gut bacteria – and copper, which helps the body make red blood cells.

Total calories: 85 per pear



12. Pineapple

This delicious exotic fruit is a little more calorific than others but you can still enjoy two fat slices of fresh pineapple and only consume 84 calories. Its enzymes are good for digestion, too.

Total calories: 84 in two thick slices

13. Plums

With around 34 calories in one plum, you can treat yourself to a couple and still come in well under the 100 calorie mark. Plums contain vitamins A, C, and K as well as some essential minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

Total calories: 35 per plum



14. Pomegranate

Truly a food of the gods, pomegranates are regarded as one of the healthiest fruits on the planet. The juice is exceptionally high in antioxidants, which protect your cells against free radicals that can be harmful.

Total calories: 39 per ½ pomegranate

15. Raspberries

One of these bright little berries contains just 1 calorie so you can eat until you’re full and not even get to 100 cals. Not only that, raspberries contain powerful antioxidants that are thought to fight inflammation in the body.

Total calories: 1 per raspberry

16. Seedless grapes

Containing just two calories per grape, you can eat a small bunch and still not get to 100 calories. A good source of vitamins C & K, the darker the skin of the grapes the more of the heart-healthy antioxidant resveratrol they contain.

Total calories: 2 per grape

17. Strawberries

A firm favourite, these berries are not only hydrating they’re enriched with fiber and high levels of polyphenols – antioxidants that can lower your heart disease risk and reduce blood sugar levels – plus vitamins C and B9 (folate), manganese, and potassium.

Total calories: 3 per strawberry



18. Watermelon

A generous wedge of juicy watermelon (about 1/16th of a whole melon) is not only intensely hydrating – due to its high water content – but low in calories. It’s also a good source of vitamins A and C and some B vitamins, and the minerals potassium and magnesium.

Total calories: 87 calories per wedge