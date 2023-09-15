10 minutes, one air fryer and your favourite toppings are all you need to make these loaded nachos - and they're perfect for sharing

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Did you know you can make loaded nachos in your air fryer? It only takes 10 minutes and you can add any toppings you want.

Just when we think we already know all the best air fryer recipes out there, social media surprises us with a new TikTok recipe that allows us to make some of our favourite snacks and comfort foods in just minutes, using everyone's favourite kitchen gadget.

If you already own one of the best air fryers out there, then you may well be familiar with The Shaba Kitchen on TikTok - who has earned almost three million followers on the platform for her recipes and food hacks, many of which use an air fryer.

And in one of her most recent videos, Shaba makes two huge portions of nachos in her air fryer in just 10 minutes. Adding tortilla chips, grated cheese and an array of toppings - Shaba opts for black beans, cooked mince, peppers, tomatoes, olives and green onions - there's no technical skill needed to cook this dish.

After adding the ingredients to the air fryer basket, Shaba air fries the dish for just 10 minutes. She writes in the caption of her TikTok video, "I’m never making nachos another way!"

How to make nachos in your air fryer

Ingredients

2 x bags of tortilla chips

Grated cheddar or tex mex cheese

Optional toppings: cooked mince, black beans, peppers, tomatoes, olives - anything you want!

Method

Line the bottom of your air fryer with baking parchment

Empty the tortilla chips into the bottom of your air fryer

Top with grated cheese

Add your other toppings, before a final layer of cheese

Air fry for 10 minutes at 200°C

Shaba's toppings include black beans, cooked mince, peppers, tomatoes, olives and green onions, but you could add anything you like to this recipe - why not try cooked chicken (or a meat free alternative) and if you like your nachos spicy you could add jalapenos too.

It looks like Shaba has also topped hers with ranch dressing or sour cream once the nachos were out of the air fryer, and you could add salsa and guacamole too.

Shaba's followers were impressed by the hack, with one writing under the video, "How did i never think of thisssss i always use my air fryer", while another said, "Looks awesome!"

However, many viewers were curious to know how Shaba managed to take the nachos out of her air fryer once they had been cooked, with one commenter saying, "How did you get them out of the air fryer in one piece once cooked?"

Fortunately, Shaba shared her technique in another TikTok video - and it turns out the baking parchment is key. In the video she grabs the edges of the parchment to lift the nachos out, and explains, "I waited until it cooled down."

Shaba was able to make a meat version and a veggie version of her nachos at the same time by using an air fryer that has two separate compartments. This means you can cook two different foods at once, and is great for big families.

If you're thinking about investing in a dual air fryer, here on Goodto we recommend the Salter Dual Air Fryer.

Salter Dual EK4750BLK 7.4L Air Fryer - £110 | Argos Money Editor Sarah Handley says: "This air fryer has a duo basket design which means it’s capable of cooking extra large portions or two different types of food at the same time. In terms of size, it’s perfect for a family - each of the frying trays has a 3.7L capacity. For times when you don’t need to cook for the whole family, you can use the trays individually, which is very handy."

