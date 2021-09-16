We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy an Aldi autumn gin? The supermarket is selling two new fall inspired tipples that are perfect for cosy nights as the weather turns cold.

Aldi is one of our favourite places to buy bargain, and delicious drinks, it’s best known for having the best cheap wines, and their huge range of gin flavours. Including their glitter globe gin, their salted caramel cupcake gin and their multipack cans of gin and tonic. Now Alid is adding two more, Autumn themed gins to their range.

Nothing says Friday night like a nice cold, classic gin cocktail and thanks to Aldi, we’re spoilt for choice. Plus it turns out gin is good for you – hooray!

Now we can celebrate the change in weather, and welcome in changing trees and brisk air with Aldi autumn gin in two new, warming flavours.

The first gin is Haysmith’s Blood Orange and Wild Berry Gin, for just £14.99.

It’s the ideal drink for those who like a sweeter, fruity taste and is perfect for serving over ice with lemonade or tonic and a fruity garnish.

Blood Orange & Wild Berry Gin

It’s infused with citrus, and warming wild berry, with a hint of juniper and is perfect for anyone who opts for easy-drinking cocktails, like Aperol Spritz or Sex on the beach.

Next up is the most festive of the two, the Haysmith’s Oriental Spice gin. It features a blend of cardamom, cinnamon and a heavenly mix of herbs and spices, including basil and bay leaves. This is perfect for those who prefer deeper, more tart flavours.

This gin is ideal if you’re in the mood for a warming tipple on a chilly evening, especially if you’re a lover of all things cinnamon.

Haysmith’s Oriental Spiced London Dry Gin

Best of all, if you’re looking to start stocking up for Christmas, you’re also able to bulk buy these gins, you can buy a case of six, or a case of 12 and have them delivered straight to your door – so no supermarket queues!

These gins will definitely get you in the festive spirit and offer a brand new gin experience. Haysmith gins are a huge favourite among Aldi customers, you can find every flavour, from pink gin, dry gin and even tropical flavours. Cheers to that!