We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has added a new chilli and cheese flavoured hot cross bun to its Easter treat range.

Aldi has added a new chilli and cheese flavoured hot cross bun flavour to its range of Easter treats to satisfy shoppers who prefer their buns hot.

Variety is said to be the spice of life and therefore Aldi has launched not one but around 10 different varieties of its hot cross buns in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend 2021.

Earlier this week we told you about the hot cross bun flavoured spread that’s gone on sale through Firebox, and now there’s even more choice when it comes to traditional Easter food treats.

The Aldi chilli and cheese hot cross buns, which is on sale from 3rd March priced at £1,09, gives a spicier taste than the sweet versions – and like M&S marmite hot cross buns, shoppers could love or hate them.

Newfoodsuk took to their Instagram to share what they thought about the new taste and captioned the snap, ‘Chilli & Cheese Hot Cross Buns. Would you try these!? Unfortunately, they wasn’t a big hit in the Newfoodsuk household, we prefer sweet hot cross buns!’

Speaking about the Aldi chilli and cheese hot cross bun, One shopper wrote, ‘Yuk, couldn’t think of anything worse!’ Another wrote, ‘When you work in Aldi and not realise these are on the shelves! I’ll definitely have to pay more attention!’

Video of the Week

And a third added, ‘I wanted to try these last year but my local M&S kept running out. I got this thing for normal hot-cross buns with bacon!…. Bet baco would go banging in these!!! X’

In addition to Aldi chilli and cheese, other flavours in the hot cross bun range:

Specially Selected Triple Berry Hot Cross Bun, £1.09 (available 26th February)

Specially Selected Kentish Bramley Apple Hot Cross Bun, £0.99

Specially Selected Honeycomb Hot Cross Bun, £1.09, Aldi (available from 2nd March)

Specially Selected Rhubarb and Custard Hot Cross Bun, £1.09, Aldi (available from 1st March)

Specially Selected Salted Caramel and Belgian Chocolate Hot Cross Bun, £1.09, Aldi (available from 25th February)

Specially Selected Raspberry and Belgian White Chocolate Hot Cross Bun, £1.09, Aldi (available from 29th February)

Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Bun, 99p,

Aldi and Foodie Market Free From Gluten-Free Hot Cross Bun, £1.69, Aldi (available from 4th March)

Or if you’re struggling to choose one, why not pick up a packet of each and have yourself a Russian roulette-style game where you mix up the flavours and see if you can taste which one is which.