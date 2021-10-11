We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From spooky Colin the Caterpillar to zombie Percy Pig, this year’s range of M&S Halloween food is the best yet.

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to starting thinking about Halloween food ideas and which creepy creations you’re going to be serving this year. Marks and Spencers have a huge array of Halloween treats to choose from – and it’s not just about party food either.

M&S Halloween food range for 2021 includes hampers and gift boxes such as the Halloween Treats letter gift box, which can be posted to a relative’s door. Not forgetting the most epic, Halloween Spooky Night in a gift box, which includes a pumpkin carving kit, chocolate cake mix for making your own cakes or Halloween cupcakes, spooky masks, and more.

“We just love the M&S Halloween food for this year. They have well and truly outdone themselves with the 2021 selection. It’s great that most of the products can be bought in-store (except the hampers of course!) but even better as all can be ordered online. Just remember delivery times if you want everything ready for Halloween on Sunday 31st.”

M&S Halloween food 2021

Horror Shock-corn

What is it? Sweet and salty caramelised popcorn loaded with spooky chocolate eyeballs.

What we think: We just love the salted toffee popcorn and chocolate combo. The vibrant colours and the spooky decoration really take this Halloween snack to the next level. Use a sharp knife to cut into cubes to make it go even further as part of a Halloween spread.

VIEW AT OCADO | £5

Haunted Halloween Light Up House

What is it? Light-up haunted house biscuit tin packed with all-butter Halloween-shaped shortbread.

What we think: This is a really good two-in-one Halloween gift; soft buttery shortbread biscuits and an impressive light-up haunted house to put on display too. You can also store Halloween decorations in the tin, and bring them out year after year.

VIEW AT OCADO | £5

Bogey buttons

What is it? Chocolate buttons filled with green caramel.

What we think: Certainly one for the kids, these green caramel-filled chocolate bogey buttons are ideal trick-or-treat goodies. If you’re throwing a Halloween party these bogey buttons could make a great game; empty a couple of bags into a big bowl, along with some regular chocolate buttons and then take it in turns to play bogey button roulette.

VIEW AT OCADO | £2.20

Spooky Colin The Caterpillar Faces

What is it? White chocolate Mini Colin Faces with glowing red chocolate eyes.

What we think: If you’re a fan of Colin the Caterpillar’s white chocolate faces, you’re going to love these Halloween versions. With vibrant red chocolate eyes, these chocolates would make the perfect topper for Halloween cakes or cupcakes.

VIEW AT OCADO | £2

Colin the Caterpillar Risky Roulette sweets

What is it? Fruity gummy sweets shaped like Colin the Caterpillar including both sweet and sour Colins.

What we think: Suitable for vegetarians, these Colin sweets are a mix of both sweet and sour jelly sweets. The sweet flavour is fruity and soft and the sour is sharp and punchy. The idea is to pour them into a big bowl and try your hand at a lucky dip. A great one for the kids.

VIEW AT OCADO | £1.65

Spooky Festival Colin the Caterpillar

What is it? Colin the Caterpillar cake topped with chocolate skulls and treats.

What we think: Colin the Caterpillar has had a spook-tactular makeover for Halloween and we love it. Inspired by the Day of the Dead celebration, Colin is topped with chocolate skulls, flowers, bones and decorated with colourful sprinkles. It’s certainly one of our favourite M&S Halloween food for 2021.

VIEW AT OCADO | £7

Zombie Percy Pig

What is it? Percy Pig chocolate figurine with Halloween sprinkles.

What we think: Another iconic figure for M&S that has had a Halloween makeover. Watch your little ones’ faces light up when they spot one of these on the kitchen side on Halloween. We just love the Halloween-themed sprinkled shorts with matching green eyes and ears.

VIEW AT OCADO | £10

Creepy Carnival Colin the Caterpillar cake jar

What is it? Chocolate sponge cake layered with white and milk chocolate, chocolate ganache, and spooky Colin the Caterpillar faces, all in a jar. Limited edition.

What we think: Swap the cupcakes for cakes in a jar instead. We just love the idea of rich chocolate cake and chocolate ganache – especially when it’s topped with Colin the Caterpillar white chocolate faces. Pop one of these in the kids’ party bags at the end of your Halloween party.

VIEW AT OCADO | £4

Cookies and Scream s’mores brownies

What is it? Chocolate brownie tray bake topped with marshmallows, chocolate, and biscuits covered in ‘blood’ red drizzle.

What we think: Pop this tray into the oven and bake for around 8 minutes. Serve this gooey s’mores brownie with a generous helping of ice cream. We think this is a great Halloween dessert to end your spooky feast.

VIEW AT OCADO | £4.50

Dragon eggs

What is it? Milk chocolate-coated eggs with speckled candy shells.

What we think: A quirky little addition to your Halloween party food spread. These dragon eggs are covered in speckled candy and will look the part on the big day. You get eight bags per pack which is great too at just £2.

VIEW AT OCADO | £2

M&S Halloween hampers and gift boxes

Halloween Treats letter gift

Includes: A letterbox box filled with Halloween treats such as Shock Corn and Bogey buttons.

What we think: A devilishly chocolatey letterbox treat you can send to friends and family for Halloween this year. They can get a taste of all the M&S Halloween food favourites including bogie buttons, horror shock-corn, and the gruesome bleeding brains; milk and white chocolate brains filled with salted caramel.

VIEW AT M&S | £20

Halloween Trick or Treat gift bag

Includes: Halloween-themed canvas bag packed with Halloween treat including sour spiders, bleeding brains, and vampire fangs.

What we think: If you can’t take the kids trick or treating this year, this goodie bag is bursting with sweets and chocolates. The kids really won’t know where to start – from sour spiders to vampire fangs. Delivery is available from 15th October for this gift bag, but you can preorder in the meantime.

VIEW AT M&S | £30

Colin the Caterpillar Spooky Halloween Festival gift bag

Includes: Spooky Festival Colin the Caterpillar cake, mini cakes, sours, spooky mini faces, and Halloween Colin gift bag.

What we think: Perfect for Colin the Caterpillar fans, this Halloween bag includes the show-stopping Spooky Festival Colin the Caterpillar as well as mini cakes, faces, sours, and a fun Colin the Caterpillar gift bag, that doubles up as a bag for trick or treating.

VIEW AT M&S | £25

Halloween Spooky Night in a gift box

Includes: Packed with pumpkin carving kit, DIY trick or treat buckets, Halloween gingerbread biscuits, chocolate cake mix, Halloween masks, and more.

What we think: Now this is one for the whole family. Lots of things to make and create together including a ghoulish gingerbread biscuit kit, chocolate cake mix with spooky cupcake cases, and toppers. There are Halloween masks, arts and crafts too like decorating your own skeleton and pumpkin felt buckets. There is even a pumpkin carving kit amongst all the tasty treats.

VIEW AT M&S | £50