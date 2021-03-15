We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can now get an Easter Colin the Caterpillar hamper delivered straight to your door, thanks to an incredible new M&S launch.

A Colin the Caterpillar chocolate cake is an essential for any British birthday – and M&S has been giving us the best excuses to buy a Colin for every other occasion lately.

The iconic food retailer launched a Mother’s Day themed Connie the Caterpillar, giving Colin’s girly counterpart a floral make-over for the special day recently.

Colin was even given a festive revamp at Christmas, sporting a red Santa hat on his white chocolate face.

Colin the Caterpillar Easter Hamper

The nation’s most loved Caterpillar cake has been given an Easter make-over and now comes in an adorable hamper! View at M&S

Now, M&S has released an Easter version of Colin, giving him a set of bunny ears, a top hat and a scattering of pastel Easter egg decorations.

And in even more exciting news, the Easter Colin is available to buy as part of a £30 Easter Colin the Caterpillar hamper – certainly one of the best Easter hampers on the market right now.

The Easter Colin the Caterpillar Cake Gift Bag can be ordered now for delivery straight to your or a loved one’s doorstep from 25 March and contains everything you could ever need for the ultimate Colin themed Easter this year.

Inside you’ll discover the Easter Bunny Colin the Caterpillar cake, Mini Easter Colin the Caterpillar cakes, a Colin the Caterpillar Easter egg, vegetarian Colin the Caterpillar gummy sweets and vegetarian Colin the Caterpillar sour gummy sweets.

All the yummy treats will come inside an adorable Colin gift bag and is sure to delight any loyal lover of the nation’s favourite caterpillar.

M&S Percy Pig Easter Egg Hunt Hamper

Give your Easter egg hunt the ultimate Percy Pig twist with this adorable hamper, available for delivery now! View at M&S

If Percy Pigs are your M&S favourites, there’s fantastic news.

There’s also a Percy Pig Easter Egg Hunt kit available for £30 – perfect for treating little ones to the ultimate chocolate egg hunt in the garden.

And if you just want to get your hands on the Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar Easter eggs, you can buy them both online for £10, getting them delivered to your door in time for the day we exchange Easter eggs.

The chocolate eggs come with Percy Pig sweets or Colin the Caterpillar chocolate faces and are gorgeously wrapped in green and pink foil.