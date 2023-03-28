Bill's restaurants brings back Kids Eat Free this Easter holiday

Kids Eat Free at Bill's is returning for the Easter holidays - here's everything you need to know about the offer.

With the cost of living crisis affecting families across the UK, chances are you've already done your research on where kids can eat free (opens in new tab). And while during term time some can get their child free school meals (opens in new tab) - especially now, thanks to a new free school meals trial (opens in new tab) - the holidays can present more of a problem. But we all should be able to treat the family to a meal out, without feeling like we're breaking the bank.

Fortunately, Bill's restaurants are offering a helping hand by bringing back their Kids Eat Free at Bill's scheme for the Easter holidays. From Monday 3rd until Friday 14th April, diners at the popular restaurant chain can feed the family for less.

(Image credit: Bill's)

The scheme means that during the Easter holidays up to two kids can eat a meal for free all day, if an adult orders any main dish from the menu (breakfast, lunch, or dinner).

With the children's menu offering a variety of family favourites - such as buttermilk pancakes, mac & cheese, and fish fingers & chips - there's something to satisfy everyone.

Diners should bear in mind, however, that the offer applies on weekdays only, meaning the scheme doesn't apply to Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th April. In addition, the offer is only valid for kids aged 10 and under, and applies to food only, and not drinks.

(Image credit: Bill's)

As well as the Kids Eat Free at Bill's scheme, the restaurant chain is also offering an Easter special on their menu from 1st April. The new Easter egg pancake special features a three stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate eggs, fresh strawberries and white chocolate sauce - perfect for an egg-stra special indulgent Easter treat!

Bill’s Easter Egg Pancakes will be available at all restaurants for the month of April for only £8.50.

