Lidl urgently recalls 4 popular Paw Patrol snacks over ‘explicit’ error - do you have any in your cupboard?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lidl has issued an urgent recall on four of its popular children's Paw Patrol snacks after reports of 'explicit' content.

Paw Patrol is a popular children's TV show with its Rubble, Chase and Skye characters that appeal to many youngsters - and they have toys suitable for 18-month olds so it's no surprise that they even have a themed snack range for kids.

But parents looking to stock up on them for Back-to-School packed lunches might be wondering why packs are being recalled.

The budget supermarket has had to withdraw packs of Paw Patrol Yummy Bakes and Paw Patrol Mini Biscotti because of a huge packaging error that made the sweet treat 'not suitable for child consumption'.

The product recall comes after Tesco's Free-From recall and Asda, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Tesco's urgent recall on these popular pastry rolls and pies.

Many children have the use of a mobile phone, whether it's to watch their favourite TV shows or play games, as parents struggle to find things to do with the kids before they go back to school as the school holidays end and term dates start.

And Kate Middleton recently proved her kids watch the popular show, when she impressed fans with her Paw Patrol knowledge but parents will be horrified to learn that websites printed on packs of the sweet snack had actually been directing those who visited it to an adult website full of pictures of women engaged in explicit sex acts.

(Image credit: Lidl)

One stunned parent, told The Sun, "I don’t normally look up the websites on food packaging but I have worked in the food industry and it was a company I had never heard of so I thought I would have a look.

“I was horrified. How could this happen? You would think it has to go through a lot of checks before they put this on the packaging."

The URL contained the words Appy Kids Co, which doesn't have a registered website but could have exposed kids to its unsuitable content.

Paw Patrol snacks recalled by Lidl

Paw Patrol All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits x 5

Paw Patrol Choc Chip Mini Biscotti Biscuits x 5

Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavour x 5

Paw Patrol Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavour x 5

The parent added, "They are biscuits aimed at children, so there are definitely going to be kids that look this website up.

"The worst thing is that not only is this a product for kids, but it actually says ‘kids’ in the URL, which is disgusting given the type of stuff that is on the website.”

In a product recall notice, Lidl said customers should ‘refrain’ from looking at the site’ and to take the products to their nearest store for a refund.

After learning of the recall, another parent asked, "How does that even happen?!"

And a third shared, "Lidl had to recall a bunch of Paw Patrol cookies because the packaging had a website url on it that redirected to a porn site. HELP."

The recall notice added, "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation."

For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566.

If you're looking for other food ideas you might like these packed lunch ideas or these best back-to-school buys.