Kate Middleton's Paw Patrol knowledge just gave her mum-credibility an even bigger boost
The Princess of Wales definitely knows the difference between her children's cartoon characters
Kate Middleton just showed off her Paw Patrol knowledge and it's given her mum-credibility an even bigger boost among parents.
- Kate Middleton has impressed parents with her Paw Patrol knowledge - and it's boosted her credibility.
- The Princess of Wales proved both her and her children squeeze in screen time as part of their royal lives.
- This royal news comes as Meghan Markle reportedly wants her children to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles ‘now, more than ever’.
Kate Middleton has proved she can identify all the different Paw Patrol characters during her latest royal outing and it's given her mum-credibility an even bigger boost.
The Princess of Wales' parenting style has often been praised for being a "relatable mix of traditional and modern, many others ask is there anything Kate Middleton can't do?
Kate, who revealed earlier this week the first thing she's going to do when she's Queen, met with youngsters at when she visited the Foundling Museum in London.
She wowed in a pink suit and pearl belt, before sitting down on the carpet to interact with the children.
And with her own three children - Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - growing up so fast, aged nine, eight and five respectively, Kate dropped the biggest hint yet that her kids had once played with the best toys for 18-month-olds.
A little boy said 'would you like this toy?' as he handed Kate a Paw Patrol to play with, to which Kate replied, "You're so kind thank you. Thank you very much."
She then asked the little boy, "Who have you got? who's yours?"
And upon seeing the toy in his hands, Kate playfully asked, "Is that Skye?"
@the.royal.watcher ♬ original sound - The Royal Watcher
The interaction has gone viral on TikTok and fans are seriously impressed.
One fan wrote, "I feel better knowing her kids have screen time too"
Another fan put, "Well now I feel more like a princess knowing that even the Princess of Wales has to have endless conversations with her children about paw patrol."
And a third fan added, "If you don't know all the paw patrol characters, are you really a mom."
Paw Patrol was ranked one of the best gifts for four year olds and there are also personalised books available for every kind of fan - even royal ones.
