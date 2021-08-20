Morrisons launches white chocolate flavoured milk perfect for iced coffees

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons have launched their new white chocolate flavoured milk, perfect on its own or for coffee and milkshake lovers to transform their drinks with this summer.

Whether it’s a creamy low calorie chocolate mousse, chocolate brownies or even an indulgent triple layer chocolate cake, there’s always room in our lives for a cheeky chocolate surprise. After all, who doesn’t love treating themselves to some Mars bar chocolate spread or fantasizing about the retro chocolate bars that need bringing back?

And as the summer months bring with them the warm weather Brits have been longing for, Morrisons have customers covered with their refreshing new chocolate release. The popular supermarket have launched a delicious new White Chocolate Flavoured Milk – and it’s only £1!

This sweet and tempting treat can be found in a variety of Morrisons stores, but some eagle-eyed shoppers have already seen it available for delivery on the Morrisons website.

Morrisons first announced the product launch on their Facebook page, writing, ‘White chocolate Iced Coffee’, before going on to explain exactly how they crafted this sweet summer drink.

‘Morrisons White Chocolate Milk with coffee is an absolute game changer! Thank us later’, they declared.

And if you can’t wait to give this a go for yourself, then remember to add it to your cart the next time you’re browsing Morrisons. The intriguing combo may only be available for a short time, so enjoy a carton or two whilst you can!

Morrisons White Chocolate Flavoured Fresh Milk