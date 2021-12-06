We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons has unveiled its limited-edition Christmas menu, which is now available in all of its cafés across the country.

But, every now and again, why not treat yourself to a Christmas lunch at a cafe? Cue Morrison’s limited-edition Christmas Cafe menu. The café menu has festive goodies that are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Better yet, Morrisons is adding a little extra Christmas cheer as the holidays approach with a kids eat free deal with any adult meal purchased for more than £4.50!

The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, cakes, and mince pies with clotted cream, and Yorkshire Tea.

Kick off your festive season with a £2.95 Pigs Under Blankets Sandwich, which has juicy pork sausages loaded on to Morrisons Market Street ciabatta bread.

It wouldn’t be a traditional Christmas lunch without cranberry sauce, so the retailer has launched a new Brie and Cranberry toast, the perfect flavour mix, made fresh to order and served with a side salad – with the option to add crispy bacon for £1.

There’s also The Best Festive Parsnip Soup, if you’re looking for something a little lighter. It’s served with a Market Street ciabatta bun and butter for £3, and it’s a great winter warmer.

To all the foodies out there, how about a £5 Christmas Turkey Lunch with all the fixings?

Morrison’s Christmas Cafe Menu deli turkey comes with roast potatoes, carrots, brussel sprouts, stuffing, yorkshire pudding, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

The supermarket has also unveiled a £5 “Chickmas” burger, which has a Southern Fried Chicken fillet topped with Brie and cranberry sauce in a brioche bun with coleslaw and golden chips.

Not to mention the traditional Christmas pudding, which is stuffed with raisins and sultanas and topped with custard – all for £3.

For a special treat, try the Festive Afternoon Tea for Two.It features a variety of sandwiches, cakes, and mince pies paired with British clotted cream, all served with authentic Yorkshire Tea for for £12!