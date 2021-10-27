M&S customers have been left divided when it comes to their new Wriggling Worms Sausages but there’s still time to add them to your shopping basket this Halloween.
M&S is known for its much-loved seasonal products, from its iconic Snow Globe Gin’s new festive flavour to their Halloween hampers packed with spooktacular treats. So if you’re looking for some last minute Halloween recipes or food ideas then the popular retailer is certainly a good place to browse the shelves online or in store.
Though one of their latest seasonal items has seriously divided the crowd. M&S has now released truly ghoulish Wriggling Worms Sausages just in time for the big day this Sunday. They certainly look the part, with their distinctive worm-like shape, but never fear – this is all a clever illusion for outdoor-bred pork sausages.
They are covered with a sweet and sticky barbeque glaze and are the perfect finger-food choice for any spooky celebration you might have coming up.
M&S Wriggling Worms Sausages | M&S via Ocado| £4
Deliciously tasty with a BBQ glaze, these Wriggling Worms Sausages look brilliantly spooky and make for the perfect Halloween treat to try this year.
Priced at £4, these Wriggling Worms Sausages are available to buy both in store and online via Ocado so if you’re looking to bag yourself a seriously spooky treat before 31st October, you’d better seek these out whilst you can!
However, it seems not everyone is quite so thrilled by the idea of these and instead, some shoppers took to social media to express their uncertainty, appearing to have been put off by the product’s chilling appearance.
One person commented simply on Instagram, ‘It’s a no from me.’
Whilst another seemed to agree, describing the look of the spooky sausages as ‘rank’.
‘I’m on the fence here’, a third person replied, as someone else added, ‘awful name tho’.
Despite this, there were many other people who expressed excitement at the prospect of trying these Wriggling Worms Sausages.
‘Just saying these look insane haha 😍’ someone wrote after seeing M&S’s recent post about the new release.
Another person agreed, writing, ‘We are looking forward to trying ours 🎃🍁’.
‘If anyone’s going to m&s I neeeeeed some of these 😍😍😍😋😋😋😋’, a fellow customer commented eagerly.
‘We really need to get to M&S soon 😋’ someone else declared.
For anyone who’s looking to get into the Halloween spirit with delicious snacks but isn’t quite sure about adding the Wriggling Worms Sausages to their seasonal table, there are plenty of other treats out there to enjoy.
This year M&S have launched their own Halloween version of their iconic Colin the Caterpillar cake, Frankencolin the Caterpillar, as well as yummy-looking Franken Monster Mousse Cakes.
These mousse cakes feature a chocolate sponge, white chocolate mousse centre and a chocolate wafer base as well as spooky monster decorations.
And if you fancy making some of your own Halloween snacks as well as picking up some M&S goodies, Rice Krispie pumpkins or even bat and pumpkin cookies will likely go down a storm this fright night!