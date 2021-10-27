We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S customers have been left divided when it comes to their new Wriggling Worms Sausages but there’s still time to add them to your shopping basket this Halloween.

M&S is known for its much-loved seasonal products, from its iconic Snow Globe Gin’s new festive flavour to their Halloween hampers packed with spooktacular treats. So if you’re looking for some last minute Halloween recipes or food ideas then the popular retailer is certainly a good place to browse the shelves online or in store.

Though one of their latest seasonal items has seriously divided the crowd. M&S has now released truly ghoulish Wriggling Worms Sausages just in time for the big day this Sunday. They certainly look the part, with their distinctive worm-like shape, but never fear – this is all a clever illusion for outdoor-bred pork sausages.

They are covered with a sweet and sticky barbeque glaze and are the perfect finger-food choice for any spooky celebration you might have coming up.