Ocado's incredible Fill Your Freezer deal for families will slash £'s off your food shopping bills

Ocado is offering families the chance to Fill Your Freezer with five items for just £10 - saving them £'s on their grocery bills.

The ongoing cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis is pushing some families to use Foodbanks (opens in new tab) but for those who are unable to get a Foodbank referral, supermarket Ocado is going its bit to help families make their food budget go that little bit further.

Nigella brought her peanut butter pasta (opens in new tab) but there's something else set to revolutionise meal times.

If you're looking for ways to save money at the supermarket (opens in new tab) or you're keen to donate to a Foodbank (opens in new tab), you might want to check out the current deal that offers families the chance to select five items from the frozen dessert, ready meals and fruit and vegetable range for £10.

Sales across the store's frozen dessert range in particular has grown by 31% over the first two months of the year - and with warmer temperatures a long way off yet, it appears consumers are prioritising puddings as an affordable luxury, with frozen and suitable-to-freeze products allowing them to reduce food waste amidst the cost–of-living squeeze.

And there's been a rise in popularity among the nostalgic desserts of time gone by - remember those school dinner classic puddings - making homework just a little bit more bearable and sales of Viennetta (opens in new tab), a staple of many childhoods, are up by 55%, with Viennetta Mint (opens in new tab) more than doubling at 124%. Arctic Roll (opens in new tab) has also performed strongly despite the chillier weather, with sales up 143% on the same period last year.

Other in-demand frozen favourites include Apple Strudel (opens in new tab) and Jam Roly Poly (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Ocado (@ocadouk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ocado has launched a new promotion - Fill Your Freezer with 5 for £10 (opens in new tab) - which runs until 14th March, and gives customers the chance to stock up on everything from popular nostalgic classics like the Coppenrath Apple Strudel, as well as frozen fruit, veg, sides and proteins. There are dozens of items to choose from.

Helen Munro, Buying Manager for Frozen at Ocado Retail said, “Demand for frozen desserts has grown significantly since the start of the year, despite the colder temperatures. Many of our customers are looking to waste less so are opting for products that last longer, and frozen desserts fit that bill nicely. Desserts are one of life’s little luxuries that allow us to enjoy a sweet treat, and with almost 600 desserts to choose from on Ocado, we offer everything from new and exciting to classic and nostalgic.”

Chilled classics that are suitable for freezing have also performed well, with Sticky Toffee Pudding (opens in new tab) and Bread & Butter Pudding (opens in new tab) both more than tripling in sales, up 201%.

Meanwhile, M&S Frozen Meringue Roulades (opens in new tab) (+33%), Coppenrath & Wiese Apple Strudel (+63%) have also enjoyed a renaissance, with consumers increasingly looking to fill freezers with longer-lasting foods.

What are you waiting for? The only thing you might need is a bigger freezer!