Save 30% on the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender on Amazon Prime Day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ninja Kitchen, one of the most sought-after kitchen appliance brands in the UK, is being sold at discounted prices as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022 including the popular Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender.

If you’re looking to invest in a new blender or food processor this year, the Ninja 3-in-1 model is a great choice, and with Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) in full swing, which runs on Tuesday 11th of October, and Wednesday 12th of October 2022, it’s a great time to bag yourself a bargain and save some pounds in the process.

The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender with Auto-iQ [BN800UK] is a highly rated machine amongst Amazon shoppers, with over 80% of customers giving it a 5-star rating. This year’s Ninja Kitchen Prime Day deal means you’ll be saving yourself a generous £60 (that’s 30%) off the original price.

The Amazon Prime Day event ends (opens in new tab) after 48 hours so you’d best be quick if you’re looking to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab) this month. Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (opens in new tab) to take real advantage of this unmissable sale.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender with Auto-iQ [BN800UK] - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £199.99, NOW £139.99 (SAVE £60) Not to be missed - get 30% off the popular Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender saving you £60. This black and silver multi-blender is durable and powered by a 1200W motor. Easy to use with simple control buttons and simple-to-follow set-up instructions.

Best Ninja Kitchen Prime Day deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker [NC300UK] - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £199.99 NOW £149.99 (SAVE £50) Get a generous 25% off this Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker [NC300UK] as part of Amazon Prime Day. Choose from 7 pre-set programs enabling you to make ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and more. Includes 3x 1.4l freezable storage tubs.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press [ST200UK] - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £149.99, NOW £119.99 (SAVE £30) Get 20% off this toaster, grill, and panini press by Ninja Kitchen. Includes 7 cooking functions as well as 7 toast shades, bake tray, and flip design. Rated an average of 4.4 stars by Amazon customers. Includes a chef-created recipe guide.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossiblePot [CW202BLUK] ZEROSTICK Technology - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £129.99, NOW £89.99 (SAVE £40) New for 2022. Available in a variety of different colours, this PossiblePot can be used in 8 different ways; to steam, simmer, roast, braise, bake, saute, sear, and boil. It's a multifunctional pot that is oven safe to 260C. Save 31% on this PossiblePot by Ninja Kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £199.99, NOW £149.99 (SAVE £50) Get 20% off this impressive hard anodised aluminum non-stick 5-piece pan set by Ninja Kitchen. This induction-compatible set is hardwearing and durable with anti-chip, flake, or peel. Zero stick pans with a heat resistance of up to 260C. Rated 5 stars by over 80% of Amazon customers.

What does the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender feature?

The Ninja comes with three different attachments; a food processor, a multi-serve blender, and a personal blender. It’s powered by a 1200W motor and has precision-engineered blades that are built to last, made from durable, high-quality stainless steel.

It blends everything from nuts to vegetables. Meaning the cooking possibilities are endless, you can use it to make soups, fruity smoothies, and even for baking.

It is intuitively designed with sturdy durable fixers and fittings as well as easy to use one-press button system. The attachments are easy to clean and dishwasher safe too - which is also an added bonus.

The Ninja Kitchen 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender also comes with a handy recipe guide for inspiration.

"The Ninja 3-in-1 food processor is one of those machines that you pretty quickly wonder how you lived without - which is why we chose it as the best premium buy in our guide to the best baby food makers," says writer and product reviewer Grace Holliday, who gave the Ninja processor 5 stars in Goodto.com's Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor review.

"With one sturdy base and three different jugs, it offers a variety of functions, including chopping, slicing, kneading, mixing, and of course, blending. The Ninja does so much, so quickly and effectively that it became a kitchen staple for the whole family from the day it arrived.”

A post shared by Ninja Kitchen UK (@ninjakitchenuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Over 80% of Amazon customers have given the Ninja Kitchen 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender a 5-star rating. One happy customer commented; "Was in the market for a new smoothie maker, found this could do that and some more! Crushes frozen fruit with ease and smooths everything on its pre-determined smoothie setting, including protein powder not sticking to the edges in clumps.

We have made a few whipped dips also with the food processing attachment, this has worked really well to get the correct consistency and texture. Quite a bit of effort to wash out, but if you're looking to have a tool you can do anything with then this is the one for you."